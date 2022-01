Hard not to be let down this week despite two victories, as the Bucks didn’t make any upward movements in the standings, and players didn’t do much to allay some fans’ concerns. Last Friday, I identified turnovers as a key issue for both Giannis and Khris Middleton. Even with Jrue Holiday’s return, ceding their initiating roles back to Milwaukee’s lead guard, both needed to be more careful with the ball. Middleton improved in that regard, but as we saw Wednesday, Giannis is still being too careless at times.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO