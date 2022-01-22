Today in History for January 23rd

Showrunner Justin Spritzer talks about what makes his workplace comedy stand apart, while star Ana Gateyer explains why now is the best time to satirize corporate America. (Jan. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d9c0a7dcd7394dfb947370d0b545f245.
Despite a relative calm in Ukraine's east, soldiers who have been defending against Russian encroachment are preparing for an escalation (Jan 28). Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/666fce0476b648a5a859b53ac8cd6dd2.
Highlights of Today in History: Martin Luther King, Junior born; Richard Nixon suspends U.S. offensive in Vietnam;Queen Elizabeth the First crowned;Work completed on Pentagon;first Super Bowl takes place. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eb198fd852654e848fca1bed17ea6cb4.
Highlights of Today in History:George Wallace is sworn in; United States ratifies a peace treaty with Britain;, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill meet; Joe DiMaggio and actress Marilyn Monroe get married;Today Show debuts. AP.
Highlights of Today in History: Iran-held hostages released, Charles Manson and followers convicted, Jackson settles molestation claims, Alicia Keys is born. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5b3ee5a154454090906a34df8e69a95a.
Comments / 0