Following the premiere today, do you want some more news on Promised Land season 1 episode 2? You’ll be getting it sooner rather than later…. The first order of business here is noting that the Bellamy Young series will get a special early preview on Hulu tomorrow! If you want to enjoy it a little bit early, that is your chance to do so. This is obviously a part of ABC’s plan to further leverage the streaming service in order to get more ratings to one of its shows, and it’s something we imagine we’ll see more and more of in the future. Promised Land does have at least a chance to get some viewers tonight on the strength of The Bachelor, but the hope here is to have it appeal to the largest possible audience.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO