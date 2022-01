Here’s a program for you. Have you been discouraged in purchasing your next home because you must sell first and use those funds for the next move, and you heard contingencies don’t exist anymore?. Or, you have 20% down payment but even that isn’t enough to win over the seller in this high-paced, high-stakes real estate market that is now at 17% higher in price than a year ago and climbing? These are questions and conundrums we hear all the time as real estate professionals. So the question becomes, now what?

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO