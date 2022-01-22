CDC Chief: Omicron Surge Beginning To Decline In Some Parts Of U.S.

Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
(AP) — Indian health officials say there are signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases are still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the omicron variant. A federal health official says most of the cases are...
The daily average of new COVID cases in California has dropped out at 87,000 Over the past week, and the infection rate the number of tests coming back positive has now dipped below 19 percent. Both of those figures are down significantly from last week. Health experts are now hopeful that California has passed the worst part of the Omicron surge.
(Washington, DC) — White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is sharing some encouraging news amid the Omicron surge. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Fauci said it looked like the progression the highly-transmissible variant is ‘going in the right direction.’ The observation comes after the UK, Israel and South Africa shared data about declining COVID infection rates. The Northeast and Midwest also seem to have reached peaks in their number of cases. Fauci added that he hopes in the coming weeks the coronavirus will fall into the ‘area of control’ and join other common respiratory infections that don’t greatly impact everyday life.
Fewer people in the United States are being admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus than a week ago, suggesting that the record-breaking surge in hospitalizations driven by the omicron variant could soon decline, following recent case trends. But the country remains far from the end of the omicron wave, and in many areas it could be weeks before the strain on hospitals subsides.
An infection rate higher than any previously recorded anywhere in the country for “the dangerous and rare” deer tick virus has been found in ticks in a Pennsylvania park. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reported Thursday that its Vector Management Program detected “an unusually high infection rate” deer tick virus – a type of Powassan virus – in samples of adult ticks recently gathered in Lawrence Township Recreational Park near Clearfield in Clearfield County.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A surge in Omicron cases continued to rage across much of Southern California, with officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reporting more than 43,000 new cases Friday, numbers that are close to record highs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The average daily U.S. COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant fell about 5% in the past week, but some areas of the country may still see a spike in infections, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said on Friday. Daily...
COLORADO, USA — Health officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said there are signs the omicron surge is beginning to decline during an update to the state's response to COVID-19 on Thursday, but case rates and hospitalizations remain high. State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy...
The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks as the coronavirus surge tightens its grip on hospitals in hard-hit areas of the country. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports from Missouri, where COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among the unvaccinated. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.
Places in the U.S. that were hit first with the Omicron wave are now seeing a slowdown in case numbers, but other parts of the country continue to struggle to handle the surge. CBS News' Michael George reports, and then Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, joins Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" with more on the impact in schools, the rollout of free at-home tests, and why CDC guidance keeps changing.
Omicron continues to sweep the nation, but health officials believe there's evidence of light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the COVID-19 variant. Also, new details on the end of the synagogue standoff and a warning it could happen again. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Hundreds of people in Maryland no longer require hospital care for COVID-19, but some doctors are saying we need to still be on guard. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. As of Monday, there are 3,062 people being treated for COVID-19 in...
MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – With the COVID-19 omicron surge already hitting its peak in many areas, Marin County has started to ease back some restrictions. But there is a divide between those that are ready and those that believe it’s too soon.
In Marin, students and staff no longer have to wear their masks outdoors at school and there is no cap on the number of people that can attend indoor or outdoor events. These are slight changes but it’s a sign that Marin is slowly changing its approach to COVID-19.
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Healthcare staff at all facilities and providers certified under Medicare and Medicaid must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 earlier this month to uphold the White House vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Workers in...
The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
The Biden Administration’s vaccine or test mandate for large businesses is being withdrawn. That comes after the Supreme Court refused to allow it to be implemented. Had the rule gone into effect, businesses with 100 or more workers would’ve been forced to have their employees vaccinated against coronavirus or have them tested each week.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state of Kansas now has the nation’s highest rising average of COVID-19 cases per-capita according to the Medical News Network. This announcement came from University of Kansas Health System Dr. Steve Stites on the Morning Medical Update on Tuesday, Jan. 25. “The state that now has the highest average case per […]
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has, for a second time, contracted COVID-19. Cortez said Tuesday he was feeling under the weather, got a coronavirus test, and it came back positive. Cortez became infected despite being fully vaccinated with a booster shot. He says he has conferred with his doctors to...
