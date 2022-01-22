CDC Chief: Omicron Surge Beginning To Decline In Some Parts Of U.S.

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – With the COVID-19 omicron surge already hitting its peak in many areas, Marin County has started to ease back some restrictions. But there is a divide between those that are ready and those that believe it’s too soon. In Marin, students and staff no longer have to wear their masks outdoors at school and there is no cap on the number of people that can attend indoor or outdoor events. These are slight changes but it’s a sign that Marin is slowly changing its approach to COVID-19. “As a principle at every stage, we’re trying to be...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO