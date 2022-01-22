ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale landmark Searstown shuts its doors after 66 years

By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago
Searstown's landmark store, Sears, is closed, Saturday, January 22, 2022. Any remaining inventory will be sent to other stores, but the Fort Lauderdale Searstown store still has it's doors open to sell its store fixtures. Cindy Goodman/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

On a cloudy Saturday, George Delbrook loaded his truck with two wire-stacking shelves, the last of the fixtures inside the Sears store on Sunrise Boulevard. Within hours the doors to Searstown would close forever.

“I’ve been coming here for 60 years,” Delbrook said. “As a kid, I bought an aluminum canoe with all the money I saved up. I paid in cash. Over the years, I bought a lot more stuff here. Now the whole town is changing.”

Sears Roebuck and Co. opened its 60,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale store and auto shop at the busy intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway on a hot August day in 1955.

Now, Searstown at 901 North Federal Highway, once considered “a one-stop shopping area” with plenty of parking is officially closed, marking the end of an era where department stores flourished.

The store will be replaced by a $400 million project, which has already gotten required approvals from city staff. The megaproject to be built by developer RK Centers would spill over to the land site adjacent to the store and include apartments, offices, shops and restaurants.

Already nearby homeowners are expressing concern about the traffic woes ahead. Courtney Crush, attorney for developer RK Centers, has said the project could break ground as soon as mid-2023.

On Saturday, signs adorned store windows announcing that Sears in Fort Lauderdale was “permanently closed.”

“We want to thank the loyal customers in the Ft. Lauderdale area for their many years of support and remind them to shop at our other Florida locations and on sears.com ,” said Jesse Gonzalez, Vice President of Store Operations at Sears said in a written statement.

One of those longtime, loyal customers, Etta Slowinski, 69, watched from her nearby shop as the last of the fixtures inside the Sears store were carried out. “I’m sorry to see the store go. Time goes on and things change. I went to Sears stores a lot as a kid. It’s sad.”

Illinois-based Sears Holdings had closed hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization which it filed in 2018. At one time, there were eight Sears department stores in South Florida. Transformco, a privately held company, now owns the remaining diversified portfolio that includes a small number of Sears and Kmart stores as well as Sears Home Services, the nation’s largest appliance repair provider and the Shop Your Way rewards program.

Sun Sentinel reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .

The Broward Shark
5d ago

Sears was an eye sore for the last decade on that corner. We don’t need more apartments. The traffic is horrible. The developers have the Mayor in their pocket. Sad days for a beautiful city.

17
Major Kira
5d ago

My Mom and I went shopping there when I was a kid. There and the Hollywood Mall used to be the only decent shopping areas in the 70s. Mom still has her original Kenmore dishwasher from 1971. Still works fine. That's when they still made stuff that lasts. Craftsman tools great too.

4
BRINA LARKIN
5d ago

Oh man I remember my grandparents taking me rite here to the same shopping plaza to get their cars and trucks serviced shop sears jc penny's and a pet store was there as well im 46 now. this was in the 80's I can recall place will be missed but my memories are everything. ❤

