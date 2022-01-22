Fort Lauderdale landmark Searstown shuts its doors after 66 years

Searstown's landmark store, Sears, is closed, Saturday, January 22, 2022. Any remaining inventory will be sent to other stores, but the Fort Lauderdale Searstown store still has it's doors open to sell its store fixtures. Cindy Goodman/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

On a cloudy Saturday, George Delbrook loaded his truck with two wire-stacking shelves, the last of the fixtures inside the Sears store on Sunrise Boulevard. Within hours the doors to Searstown would close forever.

“I’ve been coming here for 60 years,” Delbrook said. “As a kid, I bought an aluminum canoe with all the money I saved up. I paid in cash. Over the years, I bought a lot more stuff here. Now the whole town is changing.”

Sears Roebuck and Co. opened its 60,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale store and auto shop at the busy intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway on a hot August day in 1955.

Now, Searstown at 901 North Federal Highway, once considered “a one-stop shopping area” with plenty of parking is officially closed, marking the end of an era where department stores flourished.

The store will be replaced by a $400 million project, which has already gotten required approvals from city staff. The megaproject to be built by developer RK Centers would spill over to the land site adjacent to the store and include apartments, offices, shops and restaurants.

Already nearby homeowners are expressing concern about the traffic woes ahead. Courtney Crush, attorney for developer RK Centers, has said the project could break ground as soon as mid-2023.

On Saturday, signs adorned store windows announcing that Sears in Fort Lauderdale was “permanently closed.”

“We want to thank the loyal customers in the Ft. Lauderdale area for their many years of support and remind them to shop at our other Florida locations and on sears.com ,” said Jesse Gonzalez, Vice President of Store Operations at Sears said in a written statement.

One of those longtime, loyal customers, Etta Slowinski, 69, watched from her nearby shop as the last of the fixtures inside the Sears store were carried out. “I’m sorry to see the store go. Time goes on and things change. I went to Sears stores a lot as a kid. It’s sad.”

Illinois-based Sears Holdings had closed hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization which it filed in 2018. At one time, there were eight Sears department stores in South Florida. Transformco, a privately held company, now owns the remaining diversified portfolio that includes a small number of Sears and Kmart stores as well as Sears Home Services, the nation’s largest appliance repair provider and the Shop Your Way rewards program.

Sun Sentinel reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .