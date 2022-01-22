ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United: No clarity on Bamford return - Bielsa after Leeds loss

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says there is no clarity on when striker Patrick...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Patrick Bamford
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Bbc Sport#Leeds United 0 1#Bbc One#Iplayer
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: 97th victim to be added to memorial

Liverpool football club is to update Anfield's Hillsborough memorial with the name of the 97th victim of the disaster who died last year. Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield but survived until his death in July at the age of 55.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coventry fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Stoke player before match

A Coventry City supporter has been arrested for directing racist abuse towards a Stoke City player before Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship match.The alleged incident happened during the pre-match warm-up at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena and was reported by a member of Stoke’s coaching staff.The individual was identified on CCTV and subsequently arrested by West Midlands Police while also having his season ticket cancelled and being handed a ban.A statement on Coventry’s website read: “Coventry City was made aware of a report of racist abuse directed at a Stoke City player during the warm-up on Tuesday evening.“Follow...
SOCIETY
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of entire Six Nations with ankle injury

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.🤕 𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘Owen Farrell will undergo surgery today on an ankle injury sustained in training last week. The recovery period has been estimated at eight to ten weeks until his return to action....
RUGBY
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: Andrew Devine's name engraved on memorial

The name of the 97th Hillsborough disaster victim, who died last year, has been added to Anfield's memorial. Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield, but survived until his death in July 2021. A coroner later ruled he was the 97th...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy