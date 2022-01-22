ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and...

www.timesdaily.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Immigration reform tied to economy

COEUR d’ALENE — Reforming immigration is key to addressing the economic challenges of widespread labor shortages, supply chain interruptions and inflation, experts agreed in a virtual discussion Wednesday. “With the highest level of inflation that we’ve seen for the past 40 years, the major driver of this, I...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Reuters

Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite

MILAN/MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of ties between Russia's energy industry and Italy as he addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference on Wednesday despite rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled Enel , went ahead despite a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The small Central American nation in September became the first country in the world to embrace the digital money, allowing consumers to use it in all transactions, alongside the US dollar. The call by the Washington-based crisis lender came as the cryptocurrency dropped in value amid wider volatility on Wall Street in recent days, undoing much of the gains it had made during a record-setting climb in value last year. The IMF staff had previously called on El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to reconsider putting bitcoin at the center of his country's finances.
WORLD
energynews.us

Boston substation fight fuels push for energy project siting reform

EQUITY: A long-simmering fight against a proposed East Boston substation has inspired a push to change how Massachusetts’ energy facilities are sited, specifically how to include historically marginalized groups’ perspectives and require proactive outreach. (Energy News Network) EFFICIENCY: Decades after incentivizing the refrigeration market to develop efficient apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
TRAFFIC
IFLScience

US-Mexico Border Wall Thwarted Endangered Wolf’s Search For A Mate

Late last year, Mr Goodbar of eastern Arizona left his home and headed south. He was looking for a partner, and he hoped to find her in Mexico. There was just one problem: a 9-meter (30-foot) high wall of massive steel beams standing on the border between the countries. After...
ANIMALS
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
WTRF- 7News

Feds say they have “credible, specific” evidence about attack on US power grid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” according to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Senator Wants U.S. Government, Automakers to Address 'Alarming' Jump in Carjackings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. senator on Wednesday called on major automakers and the Transportation Department to take action to address an "alarming" rise in carjackings in some major cities. Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin, a Democrat, asked the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents nearly all major automakers,...
WASHINGTON, DC

