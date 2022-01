The No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Allen Fieldhouse to face the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN app) in a Sonic Blockbuster matchup that will also serve as the premier matchup of the day's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Seven top 25-ranked teams, more than a dozen that appear in the latest version of ESPN's Bracketology, and 10 coaches who have been to the Final Four will be a part of the day's proceedings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO