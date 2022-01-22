ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs activate Leonard Fournette off IR, waive Le’Veon Bell

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTx87_0dt95pOg00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Leonard Fournette from injured reserve on Saturday and waived fellow running back Le’Veon Bell.

The move was made one day before the Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round playoff game.

Fournette, 27, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Saints. He missed the final three regular-season games as well as last weekend’s 31-15 playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fournette rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games this season. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores.

Fournette was a force in the postseason last year when he rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 148 yards and one score as the Buccaneers won four straight games to win the Super Bowl.

Bell, 29, carried eight times for 18 yards and caught four passes for 31 yards in three games for Tampa Bay.

Bell was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2013-17 before his career went downhill.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Chiefs#Le Veon Bell#American Football#Ir#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfc#The New Orleans Saints#Tampa Bay#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Las Vegas Raiders Hc
The Spun

Buccaneers Have “High Interest” In Re-Signing 1 Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already shifting their attention to 2022 free agency. Tampa’s season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Now, all eyes have turned to Tom Brady and his future. The Bucs, meanwhile, are going to do everything they can to convince him to play one more year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
NESN

Former Patriots Exec Thinks Tom Brady Had This Realization About Bruce Arians, Bill Belichick

Tom Brady might have an ax to grind with Bill Belichick, but that doesn’t mean he’s of the belief that Bruce Arians is a superior head coach. Arians’ situational shortcomings never have been more evident than they were Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left safety Antoine Winfield Jr. one-on-one with star receiver Cooper Kupp. After rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round, the Bucs allowed Kupp to catch two balls for 64 yards on the Rams’ final drive, setting up a game-winning field goal.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady says Gisele Bundchen ‘deserves what she needs’ from him as a husband while discussing retirement

Tom Brady’s life has revolved around football for the last six months and, the athlete is ready to decompress. However, football fans are demanding answers to his possible retirement. The Buccaneers player is currently noncommitted to return in 2022 but, the 44-year-old has said in the past, he wanted to play until he was 45. As noted by DailyMail, he has one year and $25.4 million remaining on his contract, but it seems like Brady is thinking about what is best for his most important team- his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their children.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy