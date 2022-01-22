ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wrist fracture to cost Bulls guard Alex Caruso 6-8 weeks

 6 days ago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will miss six to eight weeks with a right wrist fracture that occurred during Friday’s game at Milwaukee after a hard foul by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen.

Caruso will have surgery to repair the fracture and could be out until the middle of March as the Bulls’ bad luck with injuries continues. The team is also without standout guards Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, both of whom have knee injuries.

Caruso was driving to the basket in Friday’s 94-90 loss to the Bucks and, while in the air, he was pulled down by Allen. Caruso landed on his side with his wrist pinned underneath him. Allen was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.

Caruso remained in the game but shot just 1 of 6 in the second half and afterward said he was fortunate to have avoided any “major scary injuries.” An initial X-ray on Friday was negative.

Known for his defense and the energy he provides, Caruso is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28 games (nine starts) in his first season with the Bulls. He spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and has averaged 6.2 points with 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 221 career games (28 starts).

–Field Level Media

Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Zach Lavine
