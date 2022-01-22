ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

By Jared Weaver
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpho6_0dt95mzj00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of the complex, Lees said during a press conference on Saturday. It is unknown how long he was there before he was discovered. Lees said he appeared to have fallen on the stairwell and removed some of his clothing.

SERT unit finds fentanyl, $9.5k in Johnstown home with kids inside

With cold temperatures, Lees is asking people to use extreme caution when being outside, limit the amount of time that they are outside and please let people know what they are doing.

According to Lees, this is the second time this week that a person has died due to the extreme cold weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Man charged after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Winterville, damaging three units

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police say a man is being charged after crashing his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Thursday night. Greenville Police responded to a call to Sunshine Lane in Winterville Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found Wilfred Sutton had driven his car into his former girlfriend’s apartment, damaging three apartment units […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Home, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Wtaj#Sert
WNCT

North Carolina man charged in connection to mother’s death

MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man has been charged in connection to his mother’s death. According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Charles William Carroll, 37, of Nebo, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. In June of 2020, deputies began an investigation into the death of Ann Carroll who died at a hospital in […]
NEBO, NC
WNCT

Washington man sentenced to 20 years for distributing fentanyl, gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Washington man was sentenced Wednesday to 240 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and an associated firearm violation.  On June 24, 2021, Dylan Hunter Holcomb pled guilty to charges including conspiring to distribute fentanyl, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug […]
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Drug investigation leads to arrest of two suspects in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrests following an investigation into drug activity. On Jan. 12, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Alydia Wojeski, 24, of 1308 E. Walnut St., Apt. B in Goldsboro and Yako McKnight, 26, of 1003 Candlewood Drive […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy