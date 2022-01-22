ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Man Sought In NW Miami-Dade Machete Attack

CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WThwe_0dt95kEH00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who is accused of attacking another man with a machete after an altercation on Saturday morning.

Police said it happened at around 8:37 a.m. near the 7900 block of NW 32 Avenue.

Authorities said a physical altercation ensued after the suspect demanded money from the victim.

“During the altercation, the subject struck the victim with a machete and fled the scene,” police said.

The victim was able to walk over to a nearby gas station where he called 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim in stable condition to a nearby hospital.

Police said the suspect, described as having a thin build and long beard, was wearing all black clothing at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Teen Driver Arrested In Deadly Hit And Run In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have charged a 17-year-old with vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly and run. Investigators identified Fernando Altamirano as the driver of a stolen 2021 white Range Rover that caused the fatal accident. In addition to vehicular homicide, Altamirano is charged with four other felony charges including leaving the scene of a crash with a death, leaving the scene of crash with serious bodily injury, and driving without a license. CBS4 has obtained video from a building’s security camera that shows the victim’s red Nissan Altima driving to the intersection where they lost their lives and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Police Officer Struck By Another Officer’s Vehicle During Arrest

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach police officer is recovering after being injured on the job by another police officer. Miami Beach police said officers were in the area of 22nd Street and Collins Avenue Thursday evening where they found robbery suspect Lajuan White, 29, who had reportedly stolen a woman’s purse. White took off but was eventually caught. However, while an officer was taking him into custody another officer responding to the scene accidentally struck the officer and White with a vehicle. The officer and White were knocked to the ground. Both were taken to an area hospital and subsequently released.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Family Of Leonardo Gil, Hialeah Hospital Worker & Tik Tok Star Killed In Hit-Run, Pleading For Help

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police are asking for help in finding the driver that left Leonardo Gil Fraga for dead Tuesday night. “The family is destroyed, my sister is destroyed, my nephew is destroyed, this is something, no one ever expects,” Katiuska Fernandez, Gil’s aunt said. Gil was well known to many in his life for his willingness to help, and friendly attitude, but online over 150,000 followed him for his Tik Tok videos which often gave a peek into his life and work. “It was just something he did and he was making other people’s day brighter,” Barbara Mata, a co-worker said. Gil...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Man In Pagan’s Motorcycle Gang Arrested Following Discovery Of Drugs, Guns Stash In Key West

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A Florida man and member of the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was arrested Thursday after cocaine and firearms were found in his home. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Justin Meyer, of Key West, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. “I will never tolerate criminal activity whether by individuals or groups,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank and commend my staff and our law enforcement partners for taking this suspect off the streets.” Local and federal...
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Tamarac Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Tamarac. BSO said it happened at around 9 a.m., Thursday, near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard. Emergency personnel found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No additional information was immediately released. Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Have You Seen Haneul Oh? She Was Last Seen In Davie On December 20th

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a woman who went missing more than a month ago under suspicious circumstances. Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on December 20th. She has black hair and brown eyes and may be traveling in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag L20NAZ #MissingAdult: Haneul Oh was last seen in Davie on December 20th, 2021. Oh went missing under suspicious circumstances. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haneul Oh is urged to contacted #DaviePD at (954) 693-8290. #missing #bolo #daviefl #daviepolice #daviepd pic.twitter.com/EpVMelDE5D — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 28, 2022 Investigators provided no further details about the suspicious circumstances. If you see her or know where she might be, give police a call.
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Lawyer For Teen Shot By Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Calls It Unjustified

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – An attorney representing a 15-year-old that was shot and injured by a Miami-Dade police sergeant said the shooting was unjustified. CBS4 does not normally name minors. However, his attorney, Jarlens Princilis, is publicly identifying him as Vito Corleone-Venisse. “When you have a teenager whose back is facing the police officer, who is running away from the police officer,” said Princilis, “We ask how could this teenager have possibly posed a threat to this officer to the extent that he has to use deadly force in making this arrest?” The arrest report said around 12:45 a.m. January 16th, officers were patrolling in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Report: High-Powered Weapons, Ammo Discovered At Scene Of Triple Shooting In Brownsville

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A drive-by triple shooting in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood led police to discover a cache of high-powered weapons and ammunition, according to CBS News partner The Miami Herald. According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting took place outside a home in the 2300 block of NW 58th Street on Monday January 24, around 10:30 p.m. Two men and a woman were hit. None of them suffered life-threatening injuries. While conducting their investigation, the guns and ammo were found inside the home. The Herald reports police found five semi-automatic rifles and 10 handguns. A neighbor, who didn’t want her identity revealed, said she heard the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Crime Stoppers#Police#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

BSO Investigating Deadly Crash In Deerfield Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed while trying to cross S Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Broward sheriff’s investigators, the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra was in the right through lane heading north when he struck 69-year-old Janet Thornbloom who was trying to cross the street. They said she was not in the crosswalk and crossed into the path of the truck. The driver of the GMC Sierra immediately stopped following the crash. Thornbloom was pronounced dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office said neither excessive speed nor impairment is being considered contributory factors to the crash.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Investigators Looking For Two People Accused In Gas Station Confrontation

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two males caught on camera getting into an altercation with two women at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station. It happened Friday, January 21st, at the RaceTrac in the 3200 block of W Oakland Park Boulevard. Cellphone video shows a woman at a gas pump arguing with one of the males. When a second woman, who recorded the video, tried to intervene, the male then confronted her and knocked the phone out of her hand. When she went to get her phone, the second male ran over, grabbed her by her hair, and began to pull her, according to the sheriff’s office. She was eventually able to flee and recovered her phone which the male had tossed. Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s investigation is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police Chase Led To Crash In Lauderhill, Two BSO Deputies Hurt, Driver Charged

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A late-night accident involving several cars including a Broward sheriff’s deputy sent four people to the hospital including two BSO deputies. BSO spokesman Carey Codd told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that both of those deputies have been released and are going to be okay after suffering minor injuries but he is alarmed by the incident. “This type of incident shows once again how dangerous the job of being a deputy or someone in law enforcement can be. When deputies respond to calls for service like this one or emergency calls to protect the public, they never know exactly what...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Miami PD Asking For Any Info On Hit-&-Run Crash That Left Woman Dead, Another Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the two women sent to the hospital following a Monday morning hit-and-run crash in Miami has passed away. According to police, two vehicles collided just before noon at NW 3rd Street and NW 11th Avenue. “There was a white Range Rover that was traveling southbound on NW 11th Avenue when the red vehicle, which was occupied by two females, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street when that white SUV truck blew past the stop sign striking that vehicle that hit an additional four vehicles that were parked on the side of the road,” said Miami Police Officer...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Three People Injured In NW Dade Drive-By Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left three people injured. According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting happened near a home along NW 58th Street and 23rd Avenue Monday night around 10:30 p.m. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told CBS 4 News a mother and her sons live at the home and believes they may have been the victims. A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The man had been shot in the hand and leg, the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. Both were listed as stable. A second...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Police Pursuit Ends With Crash In Miami Beach, Suspect In Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police chase ended with a crash in Miami Beach. The video was posted on ‘Only in Dade.’ Police said they were following an armed carjacking suspect. The pursuit ended when the driver hit a tree, right where the Julia Tuttle Causeway splits off. The suspect was taken into custody, but not before being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be checked out for injuries. No word on where the chase started.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD: Portion Of Turnpike Closed After Psychiatric Patient Who Ran Onto Highway Struck

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck near the Bird Road southbound entrance to the Turnpike. The person who ran onto the highway is a psychiatric patient at Kendall Regional Medical Center. Police say he became combative inside the hospital and ran away. Hospital staff and police ran after him. The young man in his 20s survived getting hit. He’s being treated for his new injuries as well as his previous condition. Chopper4 over the scene as southbound traffic was being diverted off the Turnpike. (CBS4) The accident caused a major traffic mess at the height of rush hour. The southbound Turnpike was temporarily closed from 8 Street to Bird Road as a result of the incident.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Antisemitic Flyers Now Found In Melbourne Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The antisemitic flyers that have been making the rounds in South Florida continue to be spread around. They have now been found in Melbourne Beach. Residents in at least two communities there found their front yards and driveways littered with the flyers. Authorities believe this is probably a coordinated effort. Similarly to South Florida, the flyers found up north were sealed in plastic baggies weighted with rocks. Hundreds of copies of these same flyers have been seen in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside, prompting police to step up patrols in the affected neighborhoods — as well as areas surrounding synagogues.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Colombian Govt.: Sole Survivor Found On Top Of Capsized Vessel Off Florida Coast Is Colombian

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The sole survivor of a capsized vessel found off Florida’s coast was identified as a young Colombian man, who had been traveling with his younger sister, according to the Colombian government. During their search, the US Coast Guard found five bodies and believes 34 others died as the vessel capsized. Coast Guard officials announced Thursday evening they had suspended the search for the 34 people missing at sea. A Colombian man was rescued by a good Samaritan on Tuesday, at 8 a.m., from a capsized 25-foot vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet. The survivor was...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Suspends Search For 34 Missing At Sea Off Florida Coast

MIAMI — The US Coast Guard announced Thursday evening they have suspended the search for the 34 people missing at sea off the Florida coast. A single survivor was rescued by a good Samaritan on Tuesday, at 8 a.m., from a capsized 25-foot vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet. The survivor was brought to a local hospital to be treated for symptoms of dehydration and sun exposure and was subsequently transferred to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents for further investigation. The Coast Guard said the survivor reported he left Bimini, Bahamas with 39 other people Saturday night and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Band Together To Help 7-Year-Old Burn Patient

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department answered a special call Monday; to uplift a 7-year-old burn patient’s spirit. The call came in around noon with dozens of squad cars, and even a helicopter flying by, joining the outpouring of support by officers. “He’s been kind of not himself, lately and seeing him go and walk up to that window and watching him smile and seeing everything that is going on outside,” Jessica Newman, Beau’s mom, said. Beau looking out the window seeing the outpouring of support from Miami-Dade police officers. (CBS4) Beau accidentally burned himself at the end of December. His mom tells...
KENDALL, FL
CBS Miami

Shelters Opening In Miami-Dade, Broward To Protect Homeless In Weekend Cold Snap

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is preparing to bundle up for the weekend as an arctic blast of cold air will bring some extremely cold temperatures, leading to shelter openings to protect those who need a warm place to stay. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is opening its shelters at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. COVID-19 protocols are in effect, so masks are expected to be worn. Anyone who needs help is asked to call 1 (877) 994-HELP (4357) or (305) 375-CARE (2273). Saturday night and Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows falling to the low 40s along the coast and the mid...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy