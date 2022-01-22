ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS SWEEP CLARION

By Hometown5
wdadradio.com
 6 days ago

For the first time since Dec. 14, the...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Clarion, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Clarion, PA
Sports
City
Clarion, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iup#Basketball Teams

Comments / 0

Community Policy