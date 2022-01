Tyreek Hill has become a bit of a secret weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs special teams unit. In his rookie season back in 2016, Hill was named First-Team All-Pro as a return specialist after having returned 14 kick returns for 384 yards and a score, and 39 punt returns for 592 yards and two scores. As his role within the Chiefs’ offense grew, his role on special teams lessened. It diminished so much that Hill has hardly ever fielded any punts over the past two seasons.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO