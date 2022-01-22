ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Democrats censure Sinema for opposing filibuster reform

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

T he Democratic Party of Arizona has censured centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her opposition to filibuster reform.

The Democratic Party of Sinema's home state blasted what it said was her failure to further the protection of voting rights nationwide. Sinema and West Virginian Sen. Joe Manchin were the only two Democrats to join with Senate Republicans in opposing the rule change Wednesday, which would have allowed their party to push through two bills expanding federal oversight of elections over the objections of the minority party.

ATTEMPT BY DEMOCRATS TO CURB SENATE FILIBUSTER FALLS SHORT

Raquel Teran, the leader of the Arizona Democratic Party, said that Sinema's decision warranted a condemnation for "her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy."

"The Arizona Democratic Party is a diverse coalition with plenty of room for policy disagreements. However, on the matter of the filibuster and the urgency to protect voting rights, we have been crystal clear," Teran said following the ADP's Saturday vote. "In the choice between an archaic legislative norm and protecting Arizonans' right to vote, we choose the latter, and we always will."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The ADP pledged in September to "closely watch" how Sinema voted on the filibuster, noting that if she did not side with the group, it would be with "the clear understanding that she could potentially lose the support of the ADP in 2024."

Sinema has faced strong headwinds from within her own party due to her willingness to break with the partisan line, attracting spirited bids to mount a primary challenge against her when she is up for reelection in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Censure#Senate#Republicans#Adp#Arizonans#The Adp Executive Board#Vaughnhillyard
CNBC

Pennsylvania court tosses state's mail voting law

A Pennsylvania court struck down the state's mail voting law on Friday morning, saying that voters must amend the state constitution before such legislation is legal. "No-excuse mail-in voting makes the exercise of the franchise more convenient and has been used four times in the history of Pennsylvania," Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote in a Friday ruling. "If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end the Article VII, Section 1 requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted. But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation authorizing no-excuse mail-in voting can 'be placed upon our statute books'."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

GOP state proposal would allow lawmakers to reject election results

As a rule, it's best not to get too excited about random proposals floated in state legislatures. Every year, individual state lawmakers introduce all kinds of strange ideas, the vast majority of which stand no chance of becoming law. It's best to focus attention on policies that will actually affect people, not outlandish longshots.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy