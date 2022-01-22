Arizona Democrats censure Sinema for opposing filibuster reform

T he Democratic Party of Arizona has censured centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her opposition to filibuster reform.

The Democratic Party of Sinema's home state blasted what it said was her failure to further the protection of voting rights nationwide. Sinema and West Virginian Sen. Joe Manchin were the only two Democrats to join with Senate Republicans in opposing the rule change Wednesday, which would have allowed their party to push through two bills expanding federal oversight of elections over the objections of the minority party.

ATTEMPT BY DEMOCRATS TO CURB SENATE FILIBUSTER FALLS SHORT

Raquel Teran, the leader of the Arizona Democratic Party, said that Sinema's decision warranted a condemnation for "her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy."

"The Arizona Democratic Party is a diverse coalition with plenty of room for policy disagreements. However, on the matter of the filibuster and the urgency to protect voting rights, we have been crystal clear," Teran said following the ADP's Saturday vote. "In the choice between an archaic legislative norm and protecting Arizonans' right to vote, we choose the latter, and we always will."

The ADP pledged in September to "closely watch" how Sinema voted on the filibuster, noting that if she did not side with the group, it would be with "the clear understanding that she could potentially lose the support of the ADP in 2024."

Sinema has faced strong headwinds from within her own party due to her willingness to break with the partisan line, attracting spirited bids to mount a primary challenge against her when she is up for reelection in 2024.