ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

See how low property taxes in North Carolina are

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKzEN_0dt93Kgl00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – Ask any homeowner about expenses and they’ll tell you: If you’re a first-time buyer, you need to carefully calculate the total cost of owning a home before taking the plunge into homeownership.

Owning a home comes with dozens of additional costs, from mortgage payments and interest to upkeep, renovations, and household utility bills. It doesn’t take long before expenses add up—especially when they come on top of potential property tax costs.

To determine which states offer the lowest in property taxes, Roofstock analyzed 2021 data from Wallethub and the U.S. Census Bureau. Costs were then determined for real estate property tax rates, median real estate tax payments, and median home prices for every state and Washington D.C. These amounts were then contextualized with what first-time homebuyers need to know about property taxes.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Effective real estate tax rate: 0.84%
– Annual taxes on $217.5k home: $1,833
– North Carolina’s median home value: $172,500
– Annual taxes on North Carolina’s median home: $1,454

While real estate tax rates are low overall in North Carolina, the property tax in this state is “ad valorem,” meaning what you pay is based on the value of your property at the county level. A county assessor is responsible for determining the value of the properties in the area, and properties in this state must be revalued at least every eight years. As a result, if the current market value of your property increases after the county appraiser revalues it, you’ll be stuck with a higher tax bill.

The good news, however, is that there are certain exemptions that can cut down on the total real estate tax bill, and there’s also an appeals process for revaluations that owners deem too high. That helps to keep the total real estate rate for this state generally low, as do the counties within North Carolina that are taxed at a much lower rate than the metro or more populous—or high dollar—areas.

In some states, the high cost of property taxes can cause a home with an otherwise affordable price tag to be well out of someone’s price range. In others, the low cost of property taxes could give you a little more wiggle room in your budget—which is never a bad thing.

If the idea of weighing the estimated costs of property taxes seems overwhelming to you, start by looking at the states with the lowest property taxes listed below. The national list is reverse-ordered by effective real estate tax rate, with Hawaii as the state with the lowest property taxes, though the results would look different if it was ordered by the taxes on the state’s median home. Whether you’re looking for a dream home or next big investment, owning a home comes with several additional costs, property taxes being one of them.

States with the lowest property taxes

#1. Hawaii: 0.28% effective real estate tax rate
#2. Alabama: 0.41% effective real estate tax rate
#3. Colorado: 0.51% effective real estate tax rate
#4. Louisiana: 0.55% effective real estate tax rate
#5. Washington, D.C.: 0.56% effective real estate tax rate

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Who is the Largest Landowner in all of South Dakota?

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, they're also own...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Exemptions#Real Estate Tax#Tax Bills#Wallethub#The U S Census Bureau
abcnews4.com

Drivers see gas prices hit 7-year high in North Carolina

CNN — The price of gas on the rise again. And when you’re filling up 500 trucks a week, it gets expensive. "Diesel fuel is one of our single biggest expenses to run these trucks," said Shawn Brown, with Cargo Transporters Inc. Brown is Mayor of Claremont, North...
TRAFFIC
WXII 12

North Carolina state tax season filing delayed; NCDOR shares filing information

N.C. — Tax season is here, but in North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Revenue says it is experiencing delays and filing for state taxes has been delayed. “We do not have a definitive date yet, but we are monitoring that timeline very closely,” said Anthony Edwards, assistant secretary for tax administration with the NC Department of Revenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Drivers Pay in Taxes at the Pump in North Dakota

With many Americans working from home now, far fewer commuters get behind the wheel every day compared to before the pandemic. Still, travel has picked up considerably over the last year. And gas prices have followed suit. Drivers were paying an average of $3.31 per gallon as of mid-January, according to AAA, up considerably from […]
TRAFFIC
wabi.tv

Interest rates for delinquent Maine property taxes dropping to record low

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Interest rates for delinquent property taxes are being reduced to their lowest level on record, according to the Maine state Treasurer. Henry Beck says the decreased rate is due to economic challenges associated with COVID. The maximum interest rate a municipality can charge for delinquent property...
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

2 North Carolina Tax Preparers Sentenced in Filing Scheme

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina tax preparers have pleaded guilty to charges that they prepared fraudulent tax returns with an estimated loss to the government of $1.5 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Court documents say Whitney Danielle Sales owned and operated a tax preparation business...
GREENSBORO, NC
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Property Tax Credit Option for Low Income and 70+

The Iowa Legislature expanded a property tax credit for qualified individuals last year that is now in effect. Greene County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen says those who are 70 and older and meet the updated income guidelines of 250-percent of the federal poverty level can apply to have their property tax rate frozen this year as a baseline year.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WNCT

WNCT

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy