ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City face FA probe as three fans hauled off pitch and others fight with police in stands during Southampton draw

By Dan King
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jUoP_0dt936Pq00

MANCHESTER CITY face an FA rap following ugly scenes at the end of their draw at Southampton.

Three pitch invaders had to be hauled to the ground by Saints stewards while fans were also captured grappling with security and police in the stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSAUe_0dt936Pq00
Man City fans were seen battling police at St Mary's Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRrda_0dt936Pq00
Three away supporters got onto the pitch as flares were set off Credit: Rex

The St Mary’s club will investigate reports of at least one object being thrown and a flare was set off in the away end.

Saints will review CCTV footage and decide what further action needs taking.

At least one of the pitch invaders was apprehended by stewards and then apparently handed over to police.

It was an unsavoury ending to a compelling 1-1 draw — and it was not only fans who were involved in post-match confrontations.

City forward Jack Grealish and Saints ace Oriol Romeu had what home boss Ralph Hasenhuttl described as “a conversation” in the tunnel at full-time.

Grealish angrily pushed Romeu in the first half of the game when the Spaniard told him to get up following a bad foul by Southampton defender Jan Bednarek.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

The Premier League declined to comment on the crowd trouble.

Initial responsibility for dealing with supporter behaviour lies with clubs and local authorities, including the police.

The FA will deal with any disciplinary issues but City could face a rap for failing to control their fans.

City defender Aymeric Laporte posted a Twitter picture of his gashed thigh after a sickening studs-up challenge from Saints midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Incredibly, Armstrong received just a booking, despite a VAR review.

Laporte said: “We played really well and maybe deserved more, but if we don’t score more than one it’s very difficult.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30L0bw_0dt936Pq00
City fans saw their side held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton Credit: EPA

Hasenhuttl hailed his side for stopping City’s winning machine — again.

Saints followed up their goalless draw at the Etihad in September by halting City’s run of Prem victories at 12.

Hasenhuttl said: “We got a point at the Etihad but to do it again is even more remarkable.

“City had a week to prepare and they came with their best team.

“It’s amazing not to lose to them, really fighting for the point and deserving it because of the effort and the passion we put in.

“For me, Pep is the best in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssyah_0dt936Pq00
Players clashed after Jack Grealish reacted to an Oriol Romeu challenge Credit: Getty

“To come away unbeaten against him means a lot to my staff and to this team.”

Saints took an early lead through Kyle Walker-Peters but Laporte equalised in the second half.

Walker-Peters was delighted with his first Prem goal and the full-back said: “It wasn’t a bad finish was it?

“It is a great feeling and even better being in front of the home fans.”

Southampton deserved a point and City boss Pep Guardiola said: “That’s why it’s the hardest title to win every season.

“What can I say? Even if we won, it’s not over.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Stuart Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Police#Manchester City#Uk#Fa#Cctv#Spaniard#The Premier League#Var
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo backs new free-to-play FIFA challenger UFL

THE FIFA series is looking at its first serious challenger for a while with free-to-play UFL, and Cristiano Ronaldo is backing it. We got our first look at UFL gameplay this week which is touting itself as being 'fair to play'. Ronaldo made a cameo during the 20-minute announcement, which...
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
316K+
Followers
6K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy