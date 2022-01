School district policy was the topic of discussion at Monday’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) board meeting. The board discussed the approval for the first reading of Policy 109 which focuses on the procedure the board will apply to reviewing educational materials used in the classrooms and libraries of each building when there is a complaint made about a particular material. The Curriculum, Co-curriculum, and Policy Committee presented a ten-step process that will assist them in reviewing materials used in LASD classrooms or placed in the libraries, and then be able to present a recommendation to the Board for approval.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO