WellSpan offers beginning yoga sessions during American Heart Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If yoga is new to you, and you don’t know where to begin, consider trying out one of Unity Yoga’s drop-in classes. Classes are donation-based, which means you can get a feel for the practice before spending your hard-earned dollars on an activity you may not like... although, founder and instructor Connor Ryan will tell you, you’ll love the practice because yoga is all about connecting the mind, body, and soul.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO