Environment

A few snow chances, more cold air

By Ryan Morse
wearegreenbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Snow flurries will be possible before midnight. Then, clouds decrease through the early morning hours. Low temperatures will...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Significant accumulating snow moves into Maryland

(Updated January 28, 10 a.m.) Travel-impacting snow set to move into Maryland Friday followed by dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. The next weather-maker, an arctic cold front, moves into Maryland Friday with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Here's a detailed look at the timeline of the storm:. FRIDAY...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com

Warnings, advisories issued ahead of possible wintry weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Winter Storm Warning is issued for areas above 3,500 feet in Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Madison, Haywood, Swain and Graham counties from 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, until 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for areas below 3,500 feet in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

When to expect snow to arrive in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — Winter has come in a big way in January. After two other wintry weather events, the third time is…well. Probably not the charm, depending on where you needed to go on Saturday. Meteorologist Emily Byrd says to expect rain to start late in the afternoon on Friday. Warmer temperatures will keep the precipitation […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
92.7 The Block

Charlotte May See More Snow than Originally Expected

Before you make those Friday night plans, be sure to check the weather. Charlotte is expected to get another dose of snow this weekend, and it may be more than what was originally predicted. Forecasts predict that rain will begin Friday evening and then change to snow between 7 to 9 p.m. The area could […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Snow chances, bone-chilling cold

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and very cold. Lake-effect snow is possible in our North Zone, closer to Lake Huron. The chance of snowflakes hitting the ground exists in Sanilac, St. Clair and northern Macomb counties. Accumulations up to...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
oilcity.news

After warm winter weekend, chance of snow and below-zero cold coming to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to see relatively warm temperatures over the weekend before a winter system moves in next week that is expected to bring “gusty wind, snow potential and much colder temperatures” to western and central Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
WTAJ

Snow showers taper as bitter cold air returns tonight

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 11:00 PM. Winds will be from the north and will be light. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Tonight winds will pick up from the north. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk, Clearfield, Somerset, Cambria, Northern Center and Cameron counties beginning at 11:00 PM tonight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

