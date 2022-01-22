Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves launch trailer revealed

Is there a nicer guy than Nathan Drake? I know of no other character, in the annals of games, that one could reasonably expect to encounter in a Panamanian jail—slugging it out with his fellow-cons and slumped in solitary confinement—while remaining utterly convinced of his virtue. He is, as it turns out, a thief, but he retains our fondness for two reasons: one, the title of his series, “Uncharted,” suggests that he is, in fact, providing a valuable cartographic service, mapping those murky spots that have eluded the glare of G.P.S.; and, two, he mostly fails, going home with a priceless story and vacant pockets. Meanwhile, Lara Croft, who, when it comes to our good will, has the bad fortune of being designated a “tomb raider”—despite her noble intention to vouchsafe any findings to the proper authorities—and also of being born into a fortune. She is, after all, Lady Lara Croft, 11th Countess of Abbingdon; whereas poor old Nate can scarcely extract a “Mr.” without it sounding as though he were being told off.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO