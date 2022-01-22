ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves launch trailer revealed

By Vikki Blake
 6 days ago
Sony has dropped a new teaser to get us excited for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is due to release next week. "Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies," state's the video...

GamesRadar+

Samus Aran's shoulders finally have competition from this game's hungover hero

A new challenger for the title of most powerful sci-fi shoulder armor is here, and she's a new hero coming to Endless Dungeon. The upcoming roguelite tactical action game introduced its latest playable character, Zed, in a new hero spotlight trailer. Each of the characters you control as you plumb the depths of an enigmatic space station has their own reasons for being there; in Zed's case, it's because she was way too hungover after partying at a metal music festival to evade its grasp. Thankfully, she brought her massive shoulder armor and equally massive gun, so she has at least some small chance of shooting her way back out.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Apex Legends' next hero is Mad Maggie, check out her bonkers reveal trailer

A new trailer for Apex Legends' Stories from the Outlands series reveals Mad Maggie as the game's newest hero, and she's really living up to her name here. Apex Legends season 12 continues the game's tradition of borrowing older non-playable characters and adding them to its playable roster of heroes. We've met Mad Maggie before, during season 8 when she was introduced as the childhood friend of fellow Salvonian legend Walter "Fuse" Fitzroy. There should be an interesting reunion between her and Fuse; the latter left Salvo to maintain peace between his home planet and the Syndicate after staging a failed insurrection with Maggie, which is what led to the bloody end of the pair's long friendship.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection gameplay video shows off even face-ier faces

The first extended gameplay video of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is out now, with a look at the first time Max manifests her time-manipulating abilities. The video presents nearly six minutes of uninterrupted game footage, starting at Max's walk through the halls of her high school, into the bathroom for her fated reversal of Chloe's untimely demise, and then all the way back through time to Max's last class.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

5 Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection Improvements Only the PS5 Could Bring

Naughty Dog’s two PS4 Uncharted titles have made their way to the PS5 in one convenient package, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Bringing both adventures to the PS5, the games have been given a bunch of new features and improvements that only the power and feature set of Sony’s latest system could deliver. So, without further ado, let’s run you through the 5 improvements you can expect to find in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Watch GTA 5 being played on an unmodified Game Boy via wifi wizardry

GTA 5 can now be played on the original Game Boy, at least if you're willing to build and set up your own streaming cartridge. The latest video from There.oughta.be, the tinkering-focused blog of German physicist Sebastian Staacks, breaks down the in-depth process required to explore the streets of Los Santos on a portable game console from 1989. It's a real "if you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe" type of situation.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Graphics Modes Explained: Fidelity, Performance, and Performance+

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings the last two Uncharted games to PlayStation 5, and this enhanced edition features three unique graphics modes to choose from. Like many next-gen games on PS5, the Legacy of Thieves Collection allows players to prioritize resolution or framerate. This remastered collection takes things a step further by offering a 120 FPS mode on top of the usual options as well. This choice applies to both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, so you can experience both adventures at a crisp 4K resolution or a smooth 60/120 FPS. Here’s everything you need to know about the graphics modes in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS4 vs. PS5 Comparison: Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be out on the PS5 this Friday. You might be wondering if this version is worth the upgrade from PS4 or not?. Fortunately, Sony has made it super cheap to upgrade to this new Legacy Collection and you don’t even need to own both games to be eligible for the upgrade. If you own Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy individually, you can spend $10 to upgrade to the Legacy of Thieves Collection and get both games in the same package.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Crusader Kings 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X release date set for March

The Crusader Kings 3 console release date has been revealed, and so has how you'll play the massive thing without a keyboard and mouse. A new video for the grand strategy game's PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions confirms it's coming on March 29, with an overhauled interface to make ruling your kingdom just as effective from a couch as it is from a desk. In the video, Lab42 technical director Terry Goodwin talks about the "huge challenge" in bringing the sprawling Crusader Kings experience to console audiences - which has led the studio to call it an adaptation rather than a port.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Is Nathan Drake at His Nicest

Is there a nicer guy than Nathan Drake? I know of no other character, in the annals of games, that one could reasonably expect to encounter in a Panamanian jail—slugging it out with his fellow-cons and slumped in solitary confinement—while remaining utterly convinced of his virtue. He is, as it turns out, a thief, but he retains our fondness for two reasons: one, the title of his series, “Uncharted,” suggests that he is, in fact, providing a valuable cartographic service, mapping those murky spots that have eluded the glare of G.P.S.; and, two, he mostly fails, going home with a priceless story and vacant pockets. Meanwhile, Lara Croft, who, when it comes to our good will, has the bad fortune of being designated a “tomb raider”—despite her noble intention to vouchsafe any findings to the proper authorities—and also of being born into a fortune. She is, after all, Lady Lara Croft, 11th Countess of Abbingdon; whereas poor old Nate can scarcely extract a “Mr.” without it sounding as though he were being told off.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle adds a never-before-seen city in June

The Elder Scrolls Online is adventuring to uncharted territory for High Isle, the new chapter launching in June. High Isle is the centerpiece of The Elder Scrolls Online's newest year-long story, titled Legacy of the Bretons, and as you might expect it's exploring the history and culture of the Bretons. Whereas recent expansions took players back to familiar locales like Western Skyrim and cities from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, this year's adventure is all new, telling a story all its own and introducing a world built from whole cloth without an existing blueprint.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Everyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this awesome deal

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership [Digital Code] Rating: 5 Stars Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch systemIncludes a digital code for 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online service BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $54.98 $40.94 Buy from GameStop $54.98 Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Here's the complete Pokemon Legends: Arceus map

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus map is quite the testament to the expansive, immersive, and most satisfying world developer Game Freak has created for the series in some time. This is the Hisui region, which is split into distinct areas, rather than being one whole open world, with fast travel to each one available from Jubilife Village. Here we'll take a look at the complete map for each region of Hisui.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

