Beverage School Winter 2021 - Getting Hold of COGS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob has been involved in the specialty food trade for over twenty years, with a proven record of success in global sales, strategic planning, packaging, team-building, new product development, distribution,...

Immune-Boosting Beverages

California-based beverage brand Bolthouse Farm has announced the launch of the Bolthouse Farms Immunity Suite, a new line of nutritious juices and health-boosting shots formulated to support customers' immunity. A well-timed release, the new product line looks to support the additional health needs of individuals and families during cold and flu season.
Energizing CBD Beverages

Kill Cliff Octane is Joe Rogan's innovative and energizing CBD beverage. Kill Cliff, Joe Rogan's CBD beverage company, partnered with ECS Brands to create the new beverage formula. The new CBD energy drink includes cannabinoid-rich broad-spectrum hemp oil to soften the caffeine's edges and deliver powerful results to consumers. In...
Glow-Boosting Functional Beverages

Dune makes functional elixirs with ingredients that support the skin's radiance from the inside out. Bliss, Dewy and Boost are three beverages offered by the brand and they are packed with superfoods and antioxidants for inner health and outer beauty. Each sophisticated flavor shares a different functional benefit and in...
Vodka-Holding Winter Hats

Natty Light, the creator of freezable beer pops and branded water slides, is now sharing a product that's seasonally appropriate for the winter with the Natural Light Vodka Trapper Hat. The novelty hot pink winter hat includes pockets that are perfectly sized for holding three 50ml bottles. As part of...
Get a Commercial Beverage Dispenser for Your Restaurant or Break Room

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Adding a commercial beverage dispenser to your juice bar, convenience store, or buffet line can help you increase your business revenue. Having a commercial beverage dispenser in the break room can also help make the workplace enjoyable and consequently lead to increased productivity.
Brightfield Group's Bethany Gomez On Dry January Non-Alc Beverage Trends

Dry January may be approaching its conclusion, but there’s little sign that consumers’ thirst for innovative, no-and-low alcohol beverages will be contained to a single month. As we’ve been reporting, a convergence of factors ranging from health and wellness trends to the rise of cannabis and next-gen functional ingredients have helped redefine the possibilities and potential for non-alcoholic beverages, which outpaced hard seltzer (+59%) and pre-mixed cocktails (+73%) with 115% growth since 2020, according to a recent report by market research firm Brightfield Group. Among other things, the study also highlighted how growing consumer demand for more non-alcoholic beverage options is fueling innovation across segments like beer, mocktails and spirits, helping to redefine the concept of booze-free social drinking.
Elevator Talk Episode 49: Rationale Brewing, NOPE Beverages, Clean Energy, Tenneyson, and Element Beverage Company

Episode 49 of Rationale Brewing, NOPE Beverages, Clean Energy, Tenneyson and Element Beverage Company. This week's special co-host is Andrew Guard, the founder of The Guard Agency, who will share his thoughts, questions and feedback with the participants. Elevator Talk Episode 48: Soda Bossa, Starla Wines, Whitefang Water, Odyssey Elixir.
We Finally Know Why Steak 'N Shake Is So Cheap

There's arguably no restaurant chain more unequivocally American in its intent than Steak 'n Shake. The dining establishment channels the aesthetics of classic '50s diners. It specializes in making giant milkshakes and greasy Steakburgers that taste the same at every location. Steak 'n Shake has its roots in the Midwest...
Alcohol-free, Hemp-infused Cocktail Company Jeng Partners With Oath Distributing

Jeng, the alcohol-free, hemp-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail company, announced its new partnership with Oath Distributing. “Oath Distributing understands the future of the beverage industry. Besides having an amazing book of unique beers, ciders and mead, they also recognize the value of a strong alcohol-free portfolio,” said Christopher Lackner, co-founder, jeng. “We’re honored to be represented by their team and look forward to rapidly expanding our footprint in the Midwest.”
Spiritless And Republic National Distributing Company Ink National Distribution Partnership

Spiritless, a line of distilled non-alcoholic spirits based in Austin, Texas, is having an impactful Dry January. The company proudly announces that Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) – the prominent North American distributor of fine wines, spirits, and CBD – will distribute Spiritless products, including its inaugural Kentucky 74, in all territories within its nationwide footprint.
Chlorophyll Water is Now Available at Select Urban Outfitters Nationwide

recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is now available at select Urban Outfitters nationwide. Urban Outfitters, a global lifestyle leader for retail, accessories, home furnishings and home décor, dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique retail experience and community center for creatives, now has Chlorophyll Water available at select retail locations nationwide.
Provi and SevenFifty Join Forces To Create Expanded B2B Marketplace

CHICAGO, Ill. — Provi and SevenFifty announced they are joining forces to create a unified and expanded marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. The deal brings together two alcohol e-commerce companies with a shared focus on digital transformation and will provide a robust e-commerce marketplace and distributor tool-kit, aiming to streamline operations for licensed retailers, distributors and their sales representatives.
Califia Farms Expands Dairy-Free Line with New Plant Milks and Creamers

Leading plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms is kicking off the new year with a variety of new dairy-free beverages that expand the brand’s existing product offering of plant milks, creamers, brewed-to-blend coffees, and barista products using ingredients like almonds, oats, coconuts and more. The new Zero Sugar Oatmilk and Oat + Almond Plantmilk Blend meet the needs of those seeking great-tasting lower sugar or calorie options, while Cookie Butter Almondmilk Creamer and Cinnamon Roll Oat Creamer satisfy consumers looking for decadent, creamy indulgences that blend beautifully in coffee.
