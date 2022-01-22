Beverage School Winter 2021 - Getting Hold of COGS

Dry January may be approaching its conclusion, but there’s little sign that consumers’ thirst for innovative, no-and-low alcohol beverages will be contained to a single month. As we’ve been reporting, a convergence of factors ranging from health and wellness trends to the rise of cannabis and next-gen functional ingredients have helped redefine the possibilities and potential for non-alcoholic beverages, which outpaced hard seltzer (+59%) and pre-mixed cocktails (+73%) with 115% growth since 2020, according to a recent report by market research firm Brightfield Group. Among other things, the study also highlighted how growing consumer demand for more non-alcoholic beverage options is fueling innovation across segments like beer, mocktails and spirits, helping to redefine the concept of booze-free social drinking.

