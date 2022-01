Lotte Chilsung and Nestle are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future cybersecurity disruption in the beverages industry, according to recent research. The assessment comes from GlobalData’s ‘Thematic Research’ ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five, based on their likelihood to tackle challenges like cybersecurity. According to the analysis, Nestle is well-placed to benefit from its investments in the area. The group, which owns the Perrier and S. Pellegrino packaged water brands, advertised for 127 new cybersecurity-related roles in the 12 months of 2021, and referenced the term twice in its filings.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO