Alabama coach Nick Saban attends Arch Manning’s basketball game in New Orleans

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is heating up. Considered the top quarterback in his high school class (2023), five-star prospect Arch Manning—nephew of Hall-of-Famer Peyton and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning—took the court Friday night for Isidore Newman, the same prep school his uncles and father, Cooper, once attended.

Proving once again the recruiting grind never stops, Alabama coach Nick Saban was on hand with two of his top assistants—coordinators Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding—to watch the junior point guard play against neighboring De La Salle High School in New Orleans.

Manning, both for his talent and last name, has predictably attracted huge interest, receiving scholarship offers from a host of top-tier programs including his grandfather and namesake Archie’s alma mater, Ole Miss (that’s also where Eli and Cooper went). It’s hard to say which way Arch is leaning at this early stage in his recruitment, though it looks like he’ll have his pick of the litter, with SEC powers Georgia, ‘Bama and LSU all rolling out the red carpet for the 6’4” signal-caller.

We all know Saban moves mountains, but when it comes to Arch—a product of America’s foremost football family—the seven-time national champ will have to wait in line like everybody else. Just in the past month, Manning has been visited by reps from Georgia (fresh off its first national title in 41 years), LSU and Florida with more anticipated before the NCAA’s recruiting freeze begins January 31st.

With Saban in attendance, Newman eked out a 60-55 nail-biter over De La Salle, improving to 16-5 on the season.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram