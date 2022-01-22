ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alabama coach Nick Saban attends Arch Manning’s basketball game in New Orleans

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey2ra_0dt91O9F00

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is heating up. Considered the top quarterback in his high school class (2023), five-star prospect Arch Manning—nephew of Hall-of-Famer Peyton and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning—took the court Friday night for Isidore Newman, the same prep school his uncles and father, Cooper, once attended.

Proving once again the recruiting grind never stops, Alabama coach Nick Saban was on hand with two of his top assistants—coordinators Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding—to watch the junior point guard play against neighboring De La Salle High School in New Orleans.

Manning, both for his talent and last name, has predictably attracted huge interest, receiving scholarship offers from a host of top-tier programs including his grandfather and namesake Archie’s alma mater, Ole Miss (that’s also where Eli and Cooper went). It’s hard to say which way Arch is leaning at this early stage in his recruitment, though it looks like he’ll have his pick of the litter, with SEC powers Georgia, ‘Bama and LSU all rolling out the red carpet for the 6’4” signal-caller.

We all know Saban moves mountains, but when it comes to Arch—a product of America’s foremost football family—the seven-time national champ will have to wait in line like everybody else. Just in the past month, Manning has been visited by reps from Georgia (fresh off its first national title in 41 years), LSU and Florida with more anticipated before the NCAA’s recruiting freeze begins January 31st.

With Saban in attendance, Newman eked out a 60-55 nail-biter over De La Salle, improving to 16-5 on the season.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
105.1 The Block

Nick Saban May Have a New Favorite Snack

Nick Saban in synonymous with Little Debbie. It is well documented that the head football coach at the University of Alabama eats two Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies every morning for breakfast. The coach's love for Creme Pies has even spurred potential recruits to offer Saban a box of them...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
State
Alabama State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Pete Golding
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Former QB charged with domestic violence

Alabama football’s Jay Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jay Barker, the former starting quarterback for Alabama football, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in Nashville. WIAT accessed an affidavit of the arrest and reports from the police. According...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#De La Salle High School#Arch#Sec#Lsu
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Joe Burrow is an Ohio native and spent the first half of his college football career at Ohio State before famously transferring to LSU, where he became a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion. But he still looks back fondly on his Ohio State days, to the delight of Buckeyes fans.
NFL
williamsonhomepage.com

Why Derek Mason chose to take Oklahoma State job

Derek Mason’s unemployment didn’t last long. Four days to be exact, as speculation about where the Auburn defensive coordinator of this past season — and former Vanderbilt head coach — is now resolved. Oklahoma State officially announced on Wednesday that Mason was hired to be its...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Audacy

Audacy

51K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy