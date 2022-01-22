ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter rages over dangerous foul after Caruso diagnosed with broken wrist

By Dan Mennella
 6 days ago

Basketball fans and journalists on social media had strong reactions to Bucks guard Garyson Allen's hard foul on Alex Caruso of the Bulls.

On Friday night, users registered their disbelief at the dubious flagrant-2 foul, which prompted Allen's ejection and was later condemned by both Caruso himself, who called the play "bulls--t," as well as Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who warned that it could have cost Caruso his career.

The ire was renewed on Saturday afternoon, when news broke that Caruso had indeed suffered a fractured wrist despite initial optimism that he had avoided serious injury -- he even returned to Friday night's game, and played well. Instead, he'll be out at least 6-8 weeks.

Several basketball observers and pundits called for Allen, who has a history of borderline play dating back to his college days at Duke, to be slapped with a lengthy suspension over the incident.

One fan paused to appreciate the famously hard-nosed Caruso for returning to the game with a broken wrist.

Even Lakers fans stopped to wish a speedy recovery for one of their former favorite players:

Others were more pointed in their criticism of Allen. One report suggested Bulls players were upset that Allen apparently hadn't reached out to Caruso to check in on him.

Twitter being Twitter, some went the humorous route.

