Arsenal star Granit Xhaka’s yellow card at centre of betting probe

By Michael Hamilton, Stephen Moyes
 6 days ago

A YELLOW card given to Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is at the centre of a betting probe.

The midfielder, 29, was booked for timewasting in the 88th minute of a Premier League match.

The FA said that bookmakers had alerted them to suspicious betting patterns around the incident
A video circulated online shows Xhaka being urged to take the free-kick by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the ref Credit: Getty

The FA said that bookmakers had alerted them to suspicious betting patterns around the incident and they will look into the matter. There is no investigation into any player.

Xhaka was cautioned by referee Andre Marriner for delaying taking a free-kick during the Gunners’ 4-1 win at Leeds on December 18.

A video circulated online shows Xhaka being urged to take the free-kick by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the ref.

Bookies were alerted after a punter staked £65,000 on him being booked in the game, winning a £250,000 payout.

A betting source said: “This bet was flagged to all bookmakers, because it was so big and it paid out. The investigation is looking at the bet rather than Xhaka’s behaviour —– it is not unusual for him to be carded at all.”

The Swiss international misses today’s Premier League clash with Burnley after being red carded in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

He has picked up 46 yellow cards and four reds in his 171 Premier League matches.

Arsenal declined to comment.

Brentford's Premier League game with Wolves was suspended for nearly 20 minutes yesterday due to an “unofficial drone” flying over the stadium in West London.

Police were alerted

