Major boost in funding for teachers' health insurance clears House panel

BOISE — Legislation that would allow public school districts to shift from private health insurance carriers onto the state’s self-funded plan – bringing teachers up to the same level of health coverage as state employees – has cleared a House committee, with supporters calling the bill a “game-changer” for Idaho’s ability to hire and retain teachers.

“Currently we’re seeing nearly 50% of Idaho’s educator workforce actively considering leaving employment in the districts,” Idaho Education Association Executive Director Paul Stark told the House Judiciary Committee last week. “The cost of health care for educators and their families is part of that, and is particularly onerous in rural districts.”

Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a retired school superintendent, said in the 30 years he’s worked in public education in Idaho, “This is easily the biggest game-changer we’ve had in that time … for the ability to retain and hire these folks.”

Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said, “We have an opportunity to make a transformational investment in our education system.”

Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, recounted with emotion the struggles his family of nine faced when he was an Idaho teacher many years ago. “We have a chance to do something for our teachers we’ve never done before,” he said. “I hope with all my heart that we can get this thing done. ... Let’s do it,” he said, adding, “Please.”

HB 443 is part of a broader proposal from Gov. Brad Little to provide an additional $105 million in state general funds to school districts, beginning next year, to help cover employee health insurance costs.

Schools currently receive $8,400 per employee for health insurance. Little wants to bump that to $12,500 — the same amount the state pays for other agency employees.

If approved by the Legislature, school districts could use the additional funding to get better deals from the private insurers they work with now, or have the option to switch to the state’s self-funded plan, which typically offers lower premiums than what school employees currently pay, as well as lower deductibles.

Shifting to the state plan comes with an additional cost. For every employee added to the plan, there’s a $2,300 “buy-in” fee. That money gets added to the plan’s reserve fund, which is used to cover certain high-cost claims.

If every school district decided to join the state pool, the total cost of the buy-in fee would be about $75.5 million.

HB 443 doesn’t appropriate that money, or the $105 million in state general funds. However, it does create a new account — essentially a funding “bucket” — to hold the buy-in fee, should the Legislature choose to appropriate it.

Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, the bill’s lead sponsor along with Kerby and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told the House committee he doesn’t know how many districts will ultimately choose to join the state pool.

“We anticipate maybe a third or even half will come on in the first year,” he said.

However, given the $105 million in additional state funding, he also expected that private insurance carriers will “sharpen their pencils” and make competitive offers that will convince other districts to stick with their private plans.

Any money that’s left over from the $75.5 million would eventually return to the public schools savings account or the state general fund, Furniss said.

The bill has wide support; the three lawmakers have 22 House co-sponsors, ranging from conservative Republicans to progressive Democrats. Co-sponsors include Reps. Brent Crane, R-Nampa; Judy Boyle R-Midvale; Colin Nash, D-Boise; and Sally Toone, D-Gooding, among others.

During an hour-long public hearing, several private carriers asked the committee to delay action on the bill, saying they wanted to work with the governor’s office and the co-sponsors on possible improvements.

Some committee members also wanted more time to understand the legislation and its implications.

Furniss didn’t see much value in a delay, saying he and others have been working on this issue for four years.

“I feel like we’ve reached a point where we need to make a decision,” he said.

The Idaho School Boards Association, Idaho Association of School Administrators, Idaho Charter School Network and Idaho Education Association all testified in support of the bill.

“Idaho students, no matter where they reside, should have access to the best educators,” Stark said. “This bill helps create the conditions needed to attract qualified teachers to all parts of Idaho.”

The committee backed the bill on a voice vote, with just two members, Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, recorded as voting “no.” It next goes to the full House for a vote.

Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.