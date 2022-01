Following the announcement of his retirement, Keith Butler has been making his rounds with the local media, ultimately confirming what many already knew, that being that Mike Tomlin only has a hand in the defense, but has functioned as the primary play caller recently. In fact, Butler went as far as to say that Tomlin has been calling plays not only throughout his entire tenure as the teams defensive coordinator, but even into some of Dick LeBeau’s final seasons in the organization.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO