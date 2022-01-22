ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Victoria Beautiful to host neighborhood clean up

By Jennifer Flores
 6 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, March 5, Keep Victoria Beautiful is coming together to help the Silver City Neighborhood. Volunteers plan to gather at MLK Jr. Park on Callis Street at 8:30 a.m. They will help residents move large items to the curb for pick up. Appliance Pro will also donate freon removal for that day, so the volunteers can take AC’s and refrigerators too.

Keep Victoria Beautiful will have city services available, as well as breakfast tacos and coffee, provided by Salvation Army. Hotdogs and drinks will be provided afterwards.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at www.keepvictoriabeautiful.org

You can call 361-485-4230 for questions or email cyouker@victoriatx.gov

