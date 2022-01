For years, fans of the Boston Bruins have been all over the place in terms of their opinions on goaltender Tuukka Rask. For some, he’s simply been a bad goalie who has been overhyped and doesn’t care about the team in the slightest. For others, he’s the best goalie in franchise history and gets too much hate from the fans and media at any given time. The remaining fans fall somewhere in the middle of these two camps and some may not feel too strongly one way or the other.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO