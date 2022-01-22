Portland woman, 79, missing for 2 days found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have found a 79-year-old woman who went missing after she left her home in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers found Charlene Otis Sunday morning near the corner of Southeast 50th Avenue and Kelly Street.

Otis was affected by exposure, police said, but appeared to be otherwise healthy, and she was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Authorities said the family has been notified and is en route to reunite with Otis. PPB thanked everyone who helped look for her.

