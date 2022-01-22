ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Paige: Offense or defense, what's the move when choosing Broncos new coach?

By Woody Paige
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago

Hackett and Pickett would be a peculiar, but possible, pairing with the Broncos.

With the Broncos’ head coaching interview process completed, Nathaniel Hackett and Dan Quinn appear to be the co-frontrunning finalists. And with the ninth pick in the draft, the Broncos may choose quarterbacks Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis.

The only undefeated team in NFL history – the Dolphins of 50 years ago – had what legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry respectfully labeled the “No-Name Defense’’.

The Broncos of the last five seasons had the “No-Game Offense’’.

The hopeless, hapless, useless offense from 2017-21 scored fewer than 20 points in 45 games.

In George Paton’s extensive search the past week for a coach who will lead the Broncos from the Oranges of Wrath on offense, he has interviewed 10 candidates.

Only one nominee was his team’s principal offensive play-caller in 2021. But Kellen Moore, in all probability, will not be the Broncos’ next head coach.

The winner will be a defensive coordinator (Quinn or Jonathan Gannon) or an offensive coordinator (Hackett, Kevin O’Connell, Brian Callahan or Eric Bieniemy) who served in the playoffs this weekend under a head coach who calls the majority of offensive plays.

The Broncos will be taking a challenging chance on The New Man who will be chosen as soon as Monday.

At 33, Moore has been the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach, then offensive coordinator for four seasons. He would be the Broncos’ second-youngest head coach ever. Josh McDaniels was 32 when hired in January of 2009.

Dan Quinn, 51, is the only contender with head coaching experience, but he never has been an offensive coach. In his six years with the Falcons he had three coordinators – Kyle Shanahan, Steve Sarkisian and Dirk Koetter – who called offensive plays.

Gannon, a defensive quality control or secondary coach with three NFL teams, was named the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in ’21. Jerod Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, returned to the team as inside linebackers assistant in 2019. Even though he doesn’t have the title of defensive coordinator, Mayo shares the role with Bill Belichick and Belichick’s son Steve. Neither Gannon nor Mayo have been involved with NFL offenses.

The Broncos’ exploration group was impressed by Gannon and Lions’ first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in their interviews, but they and Mayo realistically won’t get the job in Denver.

Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy, hired in 2019, likely will be elevated to coordinator if Hackett becomes a head coach.

The four offensive coordinators have vital roles with head coaches Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, Sean McVay in Los Angeles (Rams), Zach Taylor in Cincinnati and Andy Reid in Kansas City. They helped develop the playbook and offensive schemes, conceived game plans (including scripting the first 15 plays) and shared the play-calling in exhibition games and from the press box and on the sideline during games. But none has total responsibility for their offenses.

Hackett is the only one in the bunch who has been a coordinator with three teams – the Bills in 2013-14, the Jaguars in 2015-16 and the Packers in 2019-21. He called plays in his previous positions before joining Green Bay. O’Connell was the coordinator with Washington before being hired by McVay in 2020. Callahan was an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Broncos and QB coach with the Lions and the Raiders. In 2019 he was chosen the Bengals’ coordinator.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs’ running backs coach, then offensive coordinator, since 2013. In the first playoff game he could be seen on the sideline calling plays in the opening quarter, but Reid and he took turns afterward.

Callahan and Hackett are sons of former NFL coaches, and O’Connell spent time with five different teams as a backup quarterback. Callahan was a walk-on quarterback at UCLA, but mostly played as a kick-holder. The Bruins’ head coach then, and now Colorado coach, Karl Dorrell persuaded Callahan to become a coach, and Broncos’ coach McDaniels gave him his first NFL opportunity.

Callahan has the strongest Broncos connection. He coached under McDaniels, John Fox, Adam Gase (coordinator) and Gary Kubiak and in two Super Bowls. He married a Broncos’ cheerleader. Paton has been an executive on teams that had Quinn and Bieniemy as assistant coaches. The Broncos lost in 2021 to teams with Bieniemy (twice), Gannon and Callahan and blew out teams with Quinn, Moore and Glenn.

What’s the name of the game for the Broncos?

The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Who will Nathaniel Hackett hire? Potential coordinator hires to join new Broncos head coach

DENVER — Nathaniel Hackett will soon put together his assistant coaching staff with the Broncos and there are already some interesting names out there. According to NFL Network, Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero is a top candidate to be the defensive coordinator and Packers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Adam Stenavich as offensive coordinator.
NFL
Mile High Report

What do the Broncos 3 finalists for head coach suggest about Paton’s plans for the roster?

With the Denver Broncos search for their 17th head coach in franchise history stretching into a third week, I thought it time to do a preliminary dive into the three finalists. On this week’s episode of Cover 2 Broncos Tim Lynch and I discussed how their schemes and personnel usage appear to differ from what the Broncos have used the last three years under Vic Fangio to see if there’s any hints at the way George Paton will overhaul the roster this offseason.
NFL
State
Colorado State
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: A former QB as Broncos coach? Wouldn't be the first time.

The Broncos have hired four former quarterbacks as head coaches. Kevin O’Connell could become the fifth. The 36-year-old Rams offensive coordinator is expected to hold a second interview in Denver early next week. The other two finalists are Nathaniel Hackett, who met with the Broncos at Dove Valley on Monday, and Dan Quinn, who was continuing his NFL tour in Chicago Wednesday, but hasn’t scheduled a trip to Colorado. ...
NFL
NBC Washington

Broncos name Packers OC Hackett new coach

Broncos officially name Packers OC Hackett new coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett received a four-year deal from the Denver Broncos, which he will sign Thursday, announcing Hackett as the franchise's 18th head coach. Hackett, who interviewed with the Chicago Bears earlier...
NFL
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Woody Paige
Person
Paige
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Dance with Justin Timberlake at a Broncos Super Bowl party and Nathaniel Hackett was a great hire

DENVER — Everything you heard about new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is true. The energy. Man, the energy. Does he shotgun Skittles? The brain. Shoot, I had to Google neurobiology, his college major. His Justin Timberlake obsession. His goofy sense of humor. “I’m going to make a run at being the sexiest coach in the NFL against (Matt Fleur, his old boss with the Packers),” the 18th coach of the...
NFL
104.5 The Team

Former Syracuse Coach Will Be the New Head Denver Bronco

The new coach of the Broncos may already have plenty of orange in his closet. As reported on Thursday by ESPN, Denver is working to finalize a deal to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach. The Broncos have had five consecutive losing seasons. The last three had been orchestrated under former head coach Vic Fangio, who was fired in early January. Now Denver is hoping that the former Syracuse assistant coach can help bring that franchise back to the Super Bowl.
NFL
Mile High Report

What parts of the Packers offense will Nathaniel Hackett bring with him to the Broncos?

Now that the Denver Broncos have hired Nathaniel Hackett to be the 17th full time head coach in franchise history, it’s time to start digging into what it means for the rest of the roster. While Hackett was not the primary offensive play caller with the Green Bay Packers, there’s plenty of hints that he could be bringing a variant of the same system with him to his new job.
NFL
#Broncos#American Football#Cowboys#The New Man#Eagles
The Denver Gazette

New Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett looks to bring enthusiasm, innovation to Denver: 'I feel like this is a dream right now'

DENVER — If one could win a press conference, Nathaniel Hackett certainly did so Friday afternoon. The Broncos' new head coach was enthusiastic in his introductory press conference at UCHealth Training Center, talking about his football journey, his coaching philosophy and how he hopes to breathe new life into a historically great organization that hasn't reached the playoffs in six years. "I feel like this is a dream right now,"...
NFL
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
coloradosun.com

Drew Litton: Can new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett rev up the offensive horsepower?

What’d I Miss?: What if overt racism triggered legal consequences?. Drew Litton: Can new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett rev up the offensive horsepower?. What’d I Miss?: Struggling to answer a simple question — What’s wrong?. Jim Morrissey: Red or blue pill? The conundrum of Colorado’s political...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

