Arts Council receives CDC Foundation grant to build vaccine confidence

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council received a $75,000 grant from the CDC Foundation to create innovative work that will harness the power of the arts to engage audiences and participants of all ages in overcoming COVID-19 and influenza vaccine hesitancy.

The CDC Foundation awarded grants to a total of 30 arts and culture organizations across the country that will use the arts to educate communities and build vaccine confidence.

Through support from the CDC Foundation, the Wyoming Arts Council is initiating a call for Wyoming-based artists and artist collectives who are interested in creating original work focused on encouraging vaccine uptake.

Artists of all mediums (including, but not limited to: visual arts, music, theatre, dance, literary arts, folk and traditional arts) are encouraged to apply. Four selected artists or artist collectives will receive $10,000 each to create a selection of work. WAC will work with a local marketing firm to create a statewide marketing campaign featuring the work.

Projects from artists that explore their lived experience with COVID-19, including illness, family member illness, loss of family members or community members, experience receiving the vaccine and more, will be prioritized. The goal of the created work should be to encourage others to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Created artwork must be nonpartisan in nature.

Applications from artists are due by Feb. 22. More information and the application form can be found on Submittable at https://wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit .

For more information, contact Michael Lange at the Wyoming Arts Council at michael.lange@wyo.gov or 307-275-4476.