Cheyenne, WY

Veterans assistance available in Laramie and Goshen counties

 6 days ago

CHEYENNE – A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout February.

Crystal Emig is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Emig can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.

Her office is located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will be available at the following locations:

Torrington: Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Torrington: Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most other weekdays, Emig is available by appointment at her office. Contact Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.

