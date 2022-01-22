Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Denver

A man was killed after being struck by a car in southwest Denver on Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue. Officers located a victim and transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries, said a spokeswoman for the department.

The department announced the victim died on Saturday afternoon. Police said the driver remained on scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and it is unclear if the driver will face charges, according to the spokeswoman.