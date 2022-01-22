Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 and snap a three-game skid.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 21 points as Gardner-Webb topped UNC Asheville 61-55. Lance Terry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South Conference). LJ Thorpe had 16 points to pace the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-4).
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 16 points to lead five Long Beach State players in double figures as the Beach defeated UC Riverside 68-62. Jadon Jones added 14 points for the Beach (9-9, 4-1 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Highlanders (10-6, 4-2).
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Freshman center Chet Holmgren scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots as No. 2 Gonzaga pounded Loyola Marymount 89-55 on Thursday night for its ninth straight victory. Nolan Hickman had 11 points and Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton scored 10 apiece for...
SEATTLE (AP) — The combo of Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. carried Washington enough to hang on to a victory despite a late-game drought by the Huskies. Brown scored 26 points, Matthews added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 12 — including the go-ahead layup — and Stanford completed its first sweep of Southern California in seven seasons, upsetting the 15th-ranked Trojans 64-61 on Thursday night. The game was tied at 60 before Ingram's...
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina will honor legendary coach Roy Williams with a halftime ceremony Saturday afternoon, during the Tar Heels’ home game against rival North Carolina State in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball.
Michael Jordan could be on hand for the special festivities, too.
The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball program has been invited and will participate in inaugural Champions Classic presented by media outlet Small College Basketball. The Wildcats will join three other NAIA along with four teams from the NCAA Division II and III levels on Nov. 18-19 on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Games will be played in Wachs Arena, an 8000-seat venue considered to be one of the top NCAA DII facilities in the country.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Portland to a 64-56 win over Pacific on Thursday night. Moses Wood had 19 points for Portland (11-9, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Chris Austin added 15 points. Chika Nduka had 10 points.
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's wrestling team will return to SoCon action at Gardner-Webb and Campbell this weekend. The Mocs begin the weekend on Friday, Jan. 28 at Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. and then will travel to Campbell on Sunday, the 30th, for an afternoon dual at 1 p.m. Fans can follow both matches on ESPN+ and with TrackWrestling.
Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced a contract extension for men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Friday night. “War Eagle Auburn Family! Hey tonight’s a great night, I got a big surprise for you. We locked him up,” Greene said in a video on Twitter, as he panned over to Pearl.
A relaxed-looking Mike Pegues said he is ready for the challenge ahead as Louisville’s interim men’s basketball coach, noting Friday with a laugh that “this isn’t my first rodeo” in the position. Yes, Pegues fared well in his debut as Louisville’s interim coach when he...
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mike Bobo has returned to Georgia. The national champion Bulldogs announced Friday that Bobo, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at the school, was joining coach Kirby Smart's staff as an offensive analyst.
Kyran Tilley had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Evangel Christian boys basketball team to a 67-36 victory over Todd County Central on Friday in the quarterfinals of the All “A” Classic at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Evangel Christian (10-7) reached the All “A” semifinals for...
