Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62

The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball program has been invited and will participate in inaugural Champions Classic presented by media outlet Small College Basketball. The Wildcats will join three other NAIA along with four teams from the NCAA Division II and III levels on Nov. 18-19 on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Games will be played in Wachs Arena, an 8000-seat venue considered to be one of the top NCAA DII facilities in the country.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO