NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out for the game between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, and the game comes directly after their win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night

For the game, they will be without their best player as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game with a 29-19 record, and are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They won the NBA title last season, and this year look like they will be once again the contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference.

As for the Kings, they have not been to the playoffs in 15 years, and this season are just 18-29, which is the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

