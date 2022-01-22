ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grayson Allen's Status For Kings-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago

Grayson Allen has been ruled out for the game between the Kings and Bucks on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their role players when they face off against the Sacramento Kings in Wisconsin on Saturday night.

Grayson Allen has been ruled out for the game due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The game for the Bucks is coming directly after their win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in Wisconsin.

On the season, they are 29-19, and currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship and they look like they will have another chance to get back to the NBA Finals this season.

As for the Kings, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-29 record.

