Adele tears up talking to fans who showed up for postponed Las Vegas show

By Nicki Gostin
 6 days ago
Adele tried to do damage control by speaking to fans who were supposed to see her perform. Adele/Twitter

Adele almost cried her heart out while FaceTiming with fans.

The singer, 33, makeup-free and puffy-eyed, struggled to hold back tears as she spoke with fans who had schlepped to Las Vegas to see her perform on Thursday only to have the show canceled with less than 24 hours’ notice, reports The Daily Mail.

One call took place in a pop-up store selling merchandise such as $50 t-shirts, sweatshirts ranging in price from $90 to $110, and $75 bottles of her favorite Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir wine, which usually sells for $40. Each ticket holder received a free gift bag designed to take the sting out of having her abruptly pull out of her performance.

When the fans gushed about the store she told them: “Don’t buy anything, you’ve already spent enough f—ing money.”

In another call, Adele offered a free drink token to a pair of disappointed concert-goers before quickly reneging on the proposal after realizing they were underage. She did however tell them that she put her heart and soul into the production.

“I love you too, I’m so sorry and I can’t wait to meet you, alright,” the Grammy winner said. “Get your free bag – and you’re not old enough to drink are you so you can’t have that free drink token.

“You’re too young… Get your freebies and chat to anyone. Ask any of my team anything about the show, ask them anything about me, about the show.

“I designed that score myself,” she continued. “I bled and f–king sweated and cried into it. So just have fun to all the fans and I’m really sorry and it’s really nice to meet you both.”

On Thursday the British singer tearfully shared on social media that she was postponing her “Weekends with Adele” residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, which was scheduled to begin its run on Friday, Jan. 21, and run through mid-April.

“Hi. Umm, listen,” she said in the video clip. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.”

Reports have surfaced that Adele clashed with the venue who wanted her to perform her Oscar-winning song “Skyfall” with a 60-member choir, while she was looking to keep the performance “low-key” and “all about the voice.”

Comments / 2

