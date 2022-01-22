ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Concerns Over SDCEA Rate Changes

By Community Contributor
 6 days ago

The sudden SDCEA rate changes are troubling. They were done without warning and without public input. They were supposedly the result of a study which has not been made public. And they appear to be the result of “single philosophy” thinking. Yes,...

Letter to the Editor: The Politicization of Public Lands

Public land recreators, we need your help in Chaffee County. Specifically, we need you to comment on the BLM’s Chaffee County camping plan to stop the local politicization of public lands. You may think, what, a camping plan? Why should I care about a camping plan? And you may even think camping should be restricted in certain areas because you have seen the negative impacts. I share your concerns.
Letter to the Editor: Aspire Tours Lacking Water Adequacy and Traffic Studies

Per the minutes of the July 21, 2020 Planning and Zoning meeting the Aspire Tours application was tabled because “Two items required from the applicant that Planning commission does not have at this time – specifically a water adequacy study (per LUC Section 4.6.2 F&K) and traffic study (per LUC Section 4.6.2G) … Commissioner Horne requests that the applicant consent to tabling this application until such time as they submit both of these studies.”
Letter to the Editor: We Chose Solar as a Renewable Energy Source

With over 300 days of sunshine in Colorado, we felt that utilizing solar to power our home would be a wise decision. In 2016 we finished our 10kw (36 panels) system installation at a substantial out-of-pocket cost to us. In January 2019, SDCEA put out an article in their Colorado...
Letter to the Editor: Proposed Rate Changes Discriminate Against Some Customers

Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s (SDCEA) proposed rate changes, effective February 1, lack forward-thinking and are discriminatory against certain customers. They are a financial disincentive for customers who now have or plan to install renewable energy systems, while also being a disincentive to retrofit homes to conserve energy. They will adversely impact lower-income customers and others who strive to use less energy to save money. The rate changes are discriminatory towards net metering customers in that they will be charged a separate “distribution services rate” whenever they are not generating, even though they may have excess banked energy. This does not meet the intent of Colorado’s net metering statutes.
HRRMC Board Sets 2022 Goals, Hears CMC District Health Program Plans

The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) board heard on Tuesday from Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, President, and CEO of Colorado Mountain College (CMC), updating them on efforts to implement allied healthcare programs to attract students seeking health careers. While recognizing the challenges of establishing a new campus...
Finally, Logan Simpson Contract Signals Progress on Chaffee Land Use Code

The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) made progress on a subject dear to the hearts of Chaffee county residents, and which some considered long overdue: first steps on the update of the county’s Land Use Code (LUC). During their Jan. 18 meeting, they accepted a Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grant helping to fund the update, and approved proceeding with a contract with the engineering firm of Logan and Simpson to proceed with the work, with a completion date in 2023.
Governor’s free mask program well received in Chaffee County

Gov. Jared Polis’s mask giveaway has been popular in Chaffee County, with a small supply remaining at the Buena Vista Public Library as of Tuesday afternoon. The Salida Regional Library reported Tuesday that all of its 2,000 masks were taken as of that morning. In its first week, the...
BV School Board Hears Amended Budget, Finalizes Admin Building and McGinnis Gym Purchase Agreement

The Buena Vista Board of Education met for their regular meeting at 6:01 p.m., Monday, January 24, hearing about Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) learning in Avery Parsons Elementary, discussing the second quarter report of amended budget, and discussing and approving a purchase agreement for the District Administration Building and the Old McGinnis Gym.
