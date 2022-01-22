Letter to the Editor: Concerns Over SDCEA Rate Changes

Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s (SDCEA) proposed rate changes, effective February 1, lack forward-thinking and are discriminatory against certain customers. They are a financial disincentive for customers who now have or plan to install renewable energy systems, while also being a disincentive to retrofit homes to conserve energy. They will adversely impact lower-income customers and others who strive to use less energy to save money. The rate changes are discriminatory towards net metering customers in that they will be charged a separate “distribution services rate” whenever they are not generating, even though they may have excess banked energy. This does not meet the intent of Colorado’s net metering statutes.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO