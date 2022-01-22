Letter to the Editor: Concerns Over SDCEA Rate Changes

Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s (SDCEA) proposed rate changes, effective February 1, lack forward-thinking and are discriminatory against certain customers. They are a financial disincentive for customers who now have or plan to install renewable energy systems, while also being a disincentive to retrofit homes to conserve energy. They will adversely impact lower-income customers and others who strive to use less energy to save money. The rate changes are discriminatory towards net metering customers in that they will be charged a separate “distribution services rate” whenever they are not generating, even though they may have excess banked energy. This does not meet the intent of Colorado’s net metering statutes.
