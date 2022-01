HOOKSTOWN – The Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team will tell you that no regular season game takes priority over another. Yet, those who watched the Chargers (13-0, 5-0) compete on Friday evening against South Side (6-10, 3-2) could make an argument that they had an extra pep in their step. And who could blame them? After all, it’s not every day you have a chance to make history. ...

HOOKSTOWN, PA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO