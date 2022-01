Something old, something new, something borrowed and something Blue Jackets fans will want to move on from as soon as possible. Flames fans won’t soon forget the record-setting outing from a resurgent Calgary squad that fired a franchise-record 62 shots on goal as part of a 6-0 trouncing of Columbus Wednesday. The total also made them the first team to fire that many pucks at the net in a regulation game since the Chicago Blackhawks on March 12, 1989 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO