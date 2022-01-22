ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry Hits New Career First Weeks After Making NBA History

By Kimberley Richards
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry has reached a new career first just weeks after making NBA history. The Golden State Warriors star made the winning shot as the final buzzer went off during a game against the Houston...

www.huffpost.com

charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
firstsportz.com

Kevin Durant named his Top 5 NBA Players; Missed Warriors’ Stephen Curry

When Kevin Durant was ruled out for the entire 2019-20 season after joining the Brooklyn Nets, he and Stephen Curry were reported to have one of the closest relations even after they were no longer teammates. But when KD was asked upon his ‘top five’ on ESPN’s First Take, he named the likes of both of his current Brooklyn Nets teammates – James Harden and Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.
NBA
theScore

NBA MVP odds: Curry falls from top spot amid career-worst slump

For the first 30 games of the season, Stephen Curry appeared to be on a collision course with his third MVP trophy. Then came the worst slump of his 13-year career, breaking open a wild race halfway through the NBA season. Curry dropped from the top spot this week and...
NBA
Financial World

Stephen Curry vows to stay 'confident' after the Timberwolwes game

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry found himself in a bit of a shooting slump recently but everything clicked for him on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolwes. Curry shot 6-of-10 beyond the three point line as he finished the game with a team-high 29 points in the Warriors' 124-115 win over the Timberwolwes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Page Six

Lamar Odom shows off custom necklace honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Lamar Odom is honoring late friend and teammate Kobe Bryant on the second anniversary of his death. The former Laker showed off a custom pendant necklace made by Scoobie da Jeweler depicting the late NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen’s 1992 Dream Team Sneakers Are Returning 30 Years Later

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets gets brutal Kevin Durant injury update

Kevin Durant has been out of action since spraining his knee on Jan. 15. Further tests revealed that the Brooklyn Nets superstar had suffered a sprained MLCL in his left knee and that he’s expected to miss anywhere between four and six weeks as he recovers from the injury.
NBA
Sporting News

Charles Barkley, Shaq react to 76ers fans heckling Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: 'That ain't gonna stop me'

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had heard enough from a few 76ers fans at the Wells Fargo Center. During the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Anthony got into a verbal altercation with some Sixers fans. After a stoppage in play, the 37-year-old walked directly toward the sideline and confronted the fans standing behind a row of courtside seats.
NBA

