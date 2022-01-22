ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Sundance ’22] ‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’ review: Harsh “truth” of the camera eye

By Nathaniel Muir
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power will change the way people watch movies. Based on the cinematic talk by director Nina Menkes, the documentary looks at the gendered lens of Hollywood shot design. Using almost 200 clips from movie favorites and cult classics, the film shows how misogyny infiltrates movies and its larger effects on...

film-book.com

Film Review: WATCHER: Maika Monroe Stars in a Routine Stalker Film [Sundance 2022]

Watcher (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut, Daniel Nuta, Madalina Anea and Stefan Iancu. When Maika Monroe appeared in the 2014 independent horror film, It Follows, she received terrific critical...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Summering’ is an adventurously fanciful but cold tale of childhood [Grade: C]

It begins with a scene akin to a horror film when the protagonist faces the worst nemesis. Three girls are sitting in a bathtub huddled behind a shower curtain as a large shadow draws closer, a hand reaches out and their cover is ripped away to reveal that this is just a game of hide-and-seek between four eleven-year-olds. Breaking free but not venturing far from the imaginary world the girls inhabit, James Ponsoldt’s film Summering begins as a coming-of-age movie reminiscent of Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me. The film tries to develop into a fantastical rumination of girlhood anxieties, dealing with heavier themes, but ultimately falls short.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Jono McLeod’s doc ‘My Old School’ threads a fine line between humor and pain, truth and lies [Grade: B]

Exactly a year removed from the premiere of the acclaimed documentary Flee at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, comes My Old School, another nonfiction film that uses animation and creative trickery to tell its story and to disguise its central figure. While My Old School is much less serious and its stakes far lower than Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s acclaimed documentary about the perils of refugee life, it does contain a central figure whose story prompts some interesting questions about ethics, perseverance, dishonesty and self-acceptance. But, considering its tone, the much more apt cinematic comparison for My Old School is not Flee at all, but Never Been Kissed, the 1999 Drew Barrymore comedy about an adult reporter who returns to high school for a story.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Mija’ Review: A Personal & Sincere Look At The Struggles Of Undocumented Families [Sundance]

Beginning on the eve of music manager Doris Muñoz’s 26th birthday, Isabel Castro’s lyrical documentary, “Mija,” uses Muñoz’s story — both her status as a manager of Latinx artists and as the only American-born member of her undocumented family — to explore the complicated dynamics that plague undocumented families. Adopting a fly-on-the-wall approach that prioritizes Muñoz’s subjectivity — sometimes to a fault — “Mija” is nevertheless a personal and sincere portrait of Muñoz’s struggles, and her ability to adapt in the face of changing social and professional upheavals.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘blood’ Review: Carla Juri & Takeshi Ueno Carry A Meandering Drama Of Small Gestures [Sundance]

If two people who lack a common language want to communicate, they’ll find a way to communicate. The characters in “blood,” the first new film from Bradley Rust Gray in a decade, don’t exactly lack a common language, but coltish English and crummy Japanese necessitate auxiliary tools for communication, such as food, dance, music, flowers, and art. There may be no purer way for people to bond than preparing a meal together, for instance, no matter where they come from, what tongue they speak, what culture they call their own. Our shared customs help us bridge the gaps in our differences. It’s how we make friends with people from places other than the ones we call home. The transactional harmony so tenderly dramatized in “blood” (stylized in lowercase for reasons that remain unclear even after the credits roll) teaches Gray’s audience valuable lessons in empathy. What’s left somewhat cloudier is instruction on how to allow oneself to participate in said harmony when grief shapes your worldview, and this is where Gray finds his drama.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Christian Tafdrup’s Deranged Horror Film is a Masterful Exercise in Tension [Sundance]

Society teaches you to be polite. If someone offers you an oatmeal cookie, for example, you’re probably going to say, “Thank you,” and take it, even if you really dislike those chalky, unsatisfying discs. We’re accustomed to letting things slide, especially as we get older; rocking the boat, so to speak, is generally frowned upon. But what if that politeness can be weaponized against you? What if a predator can use your innate desire to keep the status quo intact to prey upon your family? Welcome to the utterly disturbing, horrific story of Christian Tafdrup’s Danish psychological thriller, “Speak No Evil” – and brace yourself for one of the most deranged, unsettling films you’ll see all year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nanny’ Review: Social Horror Meshes Uneasily with Character Drama in Nikyatu Jusu-Directed Chiller [Sundance]

I always see the nannies when I take my kids to the park. They’re hard to miss, over there on the park benches with the strollers and bags of snacks, gossiping and swapping war stories and strategies and shouting out admonishments to the cherubs they’re there to supervise. There’s a story to be told about these women, the kind of story that doesn’t get told in mainstream movies all that often, because these are stories about women, often of color, may of them immigrants, sometimes undocumented. They’re kept in the background of other peoples’ stories – or, on the rare occasion when a film is made about one, she’s played by Scarlett Johansson.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Lucy And Desi’ Review: Amy Poehler’s Documentary Is An Enjoyable, If Overly Familiar, Look At The Iconic Couple [Sundance]

There is, at the moment, no shortage of information in the culture about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. In just the past few months, the performers behind “I Love Lucy” have been the subjects of both a (very good) season of TCM’s “The Plot Thickens” podcast and a (very bad) Aaron Sorkin movie, “Being the Ricardos.” Now you can add to that mix “Lucy and Desi,” a new feature-length bio-documentary from actor/director Amy Poehler, which is hitting Amazon Prime in March, presumably as something of a companion piece to “Ricardos” (which the streamer/studio also financed). Because it arrived in the marketplace last, “Lucy and Desi” can feel a bit repetitive, particularly since all three works contain many of the same stories, anecdotes, and legends. But for those looking for a quick fix or a streamlined explanation of these people and their influence, it gets the job done.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Fire of Love’ Review: Volcanologists Doc Tells Story Of A Singular Romance Blazing With Jaw-Dropping Imagery [Sundance]

“Curiosity is stronger than fear,” utters Katia Krafft, via an actress giving voice to her writing, underscoring images of unimaginably scorching lava exploding around her. With her endearingly reckless husband Maurice Krafft, they form the one-of-kind couple that blazes through the arresting documentary “Fire of Love” from director Sara Dosa.
ENTERTAINMENT
film-book.com

TV Review: BRING ON THE DANCING HORSES: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot [Sundance 2022]

Bring on the Dancing Horse: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot TV show review from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Kate Bosworth plays an assassin dressed like the equivalent to a Quaker Oats woman in director Michael Polish‘s 10-part Western series, Bring on the Dancing Horses. The first episode of this very intriguing show is playing at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s darkly comic and very well paced as it keeps the viewer wondering where it is ultimately headed.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Every Day In Kaimukī’ Review: Moody Shoegaze Vibes Still Feel A Little Undercooked [Sundance]

“I’d rather have one person dance in my car than have 100 people with the song on in the background” late-night radio DJ, Naz (Naz Kawakami), tells his friend. The young man hosts a show called “Night Drive,” on 90.1 FM Honolulu, “the show that makes you feel cool when you’re driving at night, the show where you actually are as you speed down the freeway going about your misdeeds.”
THEATER & DANCE
theplaylist.net

‘Dual’ Review: Riley Stearns’ Dark, Deadpan Doppelgänger Comedy Is A Misjudged Odd Duck [Sundance]

Sometimes you commit to a decision because it’s the one in your head, the one on the page, and it’s the north star you are aiming for. In filmmaker Riley Stearns‘ latest Sundance picture, the darkly comedic, intentionally strange, and off-kilter doppelgänger film, “Dual,” the intention is to be askew, left of center, and bizarrely funny. Another way to put it is Stearns is trying to make his version of a profoundly idiosyncratic Yorgos Lanthimos movie (“The Lobster” being the apparent parallel), where odd duck people behave eccentrically, performances walk a razor-thin tightrope tone of the unusual and peculiar, dry, deadpan laughs are the order of the day. Unfortunately, Stearns has not quite earned his “Greek Weird Wave” stripes—the Lanthimos’-inspired genre where political, cultural issues are subverted and skewered with oddball comedy—and his decision to commit to a flat, deadpan performance style (even when it’s clearly not working in several scenes) eventually flattens his film.
MOVIES
No Film School

What Cameras Are Most Popular for Sundance Filmmakers?

We also discuss why stunt people deserve more recognition, and the growing sentiment to get it for them. Sundance is in progress, and we welcome tech editor Yaroslav Altunin to the pod to discuss the survey we sent out to Sundance filmmakers on their camera and lens choices. Yaro and filmmaker Todd Blankenship get into the weeds on camera choices, the pros and cons at various levels, and what the best options are when you can't afford the coveted ARRI.
PHOTOGRAPHY
