Lifetime airs thriller film ‘Vanished’ tonight with Tatyana Ali: How to watch and stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
A new thriller film is coming to Lifetime this weekend. “Vanished: Searching for My Sister” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Philo and Sling. Tatyana Ali plays twins, Jada and Kayla, in...

