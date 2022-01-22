ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Keith Butler retiring after seven seasons as Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator

By Brooke Pryor
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the team he is retiring, the Steelers announced Saturday evening. "It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career," Butler said in a statement. "I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Has A Warning For Aaron Rodgers

For the second year in a row, Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers is unclear. After getting knocked out of the playoffs very early, the reigning MVP of the league could legitimately ask for a trade this offseason. While there’s no indication as to what Rodgers will...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams “Would Love” To Play For 1 Team

The friendship and on-field connection between Green Bay superstars Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are undeniable. And while each of their times with the Packers franchise could be coming to an end soon, that relationship could reportedly be carried on elsewhere. According to recent reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Lebeau
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Seattle Seahawks#The Detroit Lions#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The final years of Bill Cowher’s coaching career with the Steelers ushered in a new era of Pittsburgh football. In 2004, Cowher and the Steelers organization selected quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. And for the next three seasons, the veteran head coach worked closely alongside the talented young signal caller.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider drops surprise Aaron Rodgers replacement for Packers

The speculation that Aaron Rodgers could leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason persists, but one NFL insider has a potential replacement in mind. Particularly in the wake of another disappointing playoff exit for the Green Bay Packers, the talk about Aaron Rodgers’ future — specifically the notion of him leaving the franchise that he’s spent his entire career with — has heated up again. In fact, there’s even talk of he and Davante Adams both departing the Packers and heading to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
ESPN

As Chicago Bears hire Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, it's time for chairman George McCaskey to step up

When reports emerged this week Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles was in negotiations to become the general manager of the Chicago Bears, one of the franchise's most beloved former players spoke up. Longtime center Olin Kreutz, who retired a decade ago and lives in the Chicago area, tweeted that Poles should make sure he gets more than $15 per hour.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has 2-Word Reaction To Big Ben News

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan. That makes his reaction to Ben Roethlisberger retiring today a little bit funnier. On Thursday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. needed just two words to describe his thoughts on Big Ben’s retirement. “Thank god.”. Stephen...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Dan Quinn as head coach could signal blockbuster Chicago Bears trade

Current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled to complete his second interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. For Quinn, this will be the first time in which he will have an interview with the Bears’ new general manager. On Tuesday, the Bears officially announced that Ryan Poles will serve as the team’s new general manager.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former 49ers coach Mike Singletary vetoed trade for Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is, by most accounts, on the verge of riding off into the sunset of his playing days a club legend who earned two Super Bowl rings during his Hall-of-Fame run with that organization. Roethlisberger's career could've gone differently in a variety of ways. He first faced sexual assault allegations in 2009 that, per ESPN, ultimately earned him a suspension and reportedly had the Steelers listening to offers for the signal-caller throughout that controversy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy