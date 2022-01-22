ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, NJ

Hayles’ double-doubles leads Roselle over Union - Girls basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamilah Hayles set career highs in scoring and rebounding as the senior finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds in Roselle’s 58-35 victory over...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roselle, NJ
Roselle, NJ
Sports
Union, NJ
Sports
Roselle, NJ
Basketball
City
Union, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Jan. 28

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, Preliminary Round. Woodbridge Academy 46, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 38 - Box Score. Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, Preliminary Round. Newton (0-14) at North Warren (7-4), 4pm. In-Season Tournament. Becton (8-5) at Fair Lawn (5-6), 3pm. Morris County Tournament, Preliminary Round. Dover (0-12) at Montville (7-6), 4pm. Mount Olive (3-13) at...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Mercer County Tournament postponed until Feb. 4

The Mercer County Wrestling Tournament, scheduled to begin Friday night at Robbinsville, has been postponed until Feb. 4 due to the approaching storm. The tournament will be a one-day event instead of two. Tournament officials considered trying to the the Friday night round in and then wrestle the other rounds...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
NJ.com

Snow-related schedule changes announced for Morris, GMC wrestling tournaments

Schedule changes for the Morris County and Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling tournaments were announced Friday morning in preparation of this weekend’s snow storm. Both tournaments were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with Mount Olive High hosting teams in Morris County and teams from the GMC competing at Piscataway High.
WWE
NJ.com

Cape-Atlantic League wrestling rankings for July 28

2. Absegami (10-7) 3. Lower Cape May (12-4) 7. Middle Township (10-4) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
183K+
Followers
92K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy