‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks a Toxic Legend: TV Review

For decades, Bill Cosby was known as “America’s Dad,” becoming one of the biggest comedians of all time, the creator of one of the most popular sitcoms in television history, and a true entertainment pioneer, all while presenting himself as a squeaky-clean family man. But in recent years, Cosby has become known for his more than 60 sexual assault allegations over the course of his career, imprisoned for aggravated indecent assault, and seen as a hypocrite to a world that often saw him as a moral leader. In W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby, the comedian and director delves into the history of Cosby, his actions, and the impact that he’s had on the world around him — for better or for worse.
