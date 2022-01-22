ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks a Toxic Legend: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep into W. Kamau Bell’s new four-part documentary, “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” panelists are asked to describe who Bill Cosby is, as if to a person who had never heard of him before. Does one lead with his phenomenal career successes as a comedian and actor? Or the crimes...

Related
PopSugar

We Need to Talk About Cosby Shows Exactly Why We Shouldn't Separate the Art From the Artist

We Need to Talk About Cosby poses a difficult question: can we separate the art from the artist? Through a series of conversations with comedians, journalists, and survivors, Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell examines Bill Cosby's legacy and horrifying history of sexual assault. The four-part docuseries, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, comes seven months after the disgraced comedian's sexual assault conviction was overturned.
Popculture

Bill Cosby's Team Is Fuming Over New Showtime Show 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'

Showtime's new docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby has the comedian's team in shambles. The four-part series features interviews with historians, entertainers, cultural critics, and health experts as they grapple with the public image of "America's Favorite Dad" in the wake of his downfall for his private indiscretions. The series premieres on Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on the network. It initially premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2022 and is creating lots of buzz. But, Cosby's team is not happy.
Connecticut Post

Sundance: ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Goes Deep on the Man, the Myth, the Monster

“When you leave here, Google ‘Bill Cosby, rape,'” the guy in the grainy video says. You know the clip we’re talking about. It’s Hannibal Buress, a stand-up working out material in the middle of a set in 2014. The bit starts with him talking about Cosby’s smugness, how he was telling Buress’ generation of Black men to pull up their pants. It ends with the young comic calling out the actor/comedian/educator/TV-sitcom king for being a rapist. “That shit is upsetting if you didn’t know about it, trust me… It’s not funny. That shit has more results than ‘Hannibal Buress.'”
IndieWire

Bill Cosby Spokesperson Slams ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Documentary

Bill Cosby knows “We Need to Talk” — but “The Cosby Show” titan wants to control the conversation. The fall of “America’s dad” is at the center of W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and premieres January 30 on Showtime. “As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him,” director Bell said in a statement. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him...
seattlepi.com

Ian Alexander Jr., Musician and Son of Regina King, Dies by Suicide at 26

Ian Alexander Jr., a musician, DJ and son of actress and director Regina King, has died by suicide. He was 26 years old. Alexander’s death was confirmed to Variety by a public relations representative for King. No further details are available at this time. More from Variety. Regina King,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Showtime#Black Americans
lrmonline.com

LRM Online Exclusive: W. Kamau Bell Interview | We Need To Talk About Cosby

LRM Online Exclusive: W. Kamau Bell Interview | We Need To Talk About Cosby. What do people do with the decades of admiration and joy they had towards an icon of the entertainment industry whose fall from grace is nothing short of stunning? In We Need To Talk About Cosby, director W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America) is attempting to have that conversation.
wjtn.com

W. Kamau Bell says 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'... even though it's hard

W. Kamau Bell is not afraid to have a tough conversation about the man once hailed as "America's Dad." Bell's new docuseries, We Need to Talk About Cosby, premieres Sunday and will provide an unflinching look at Bill Cosby’s groundbreaking legacy as well as his downfall for allegedly raping dozens of women.
Primetimer

Bill Cosby's spokesperson fires back at W. Kamau Bell's We Need to Talk About Cosby ahead of Sunday's premiere

In a statement to People, Cosby's spokesperson calls Bell's four-part docuseries examining the disgraced comedian's legacy a "PR hack." "Let's talk about Bill Cosby," the statement reads. "Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work … because of race and gender … within the expanses of the entertainment industries. Let's talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby continues to be the target of numerous media that have, for too many years, distorted and omitted truths … intentionally. Despite media's repetitive reports of allegations against Mr. Cosby."
InsideHook

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” Wrestles With a Destroyed Legacy and the Hollywood Culture That Enabled a Predator

For as long as there have been monstrous people making beloved or thought-provoking works of art — in other words, forever — there have been spirited debates over whether or not it’s possible to separate the art from the artist. It’s an impossible question, one whose answer depends entirely on the severity of each individual’s alleged misdeeds and the mental gymnastics we’re all willing to do to justify listening to a piece of music or watching a movie made by someone who has been accused of horrific crimes. It’s hardly ever cut and dry, but some cases in particular carry added cultural weight. What do we do, for example, about the legacy of a man who broke color barriers and changed the way Black people were portrayed on TV while also allegedly drugging and raping dozens of women over the course of his storied career?
The Hollywood Reporter

Aziz Ansari on Giving Up Social Media, Starting a Family and More ‘Master of None’: “That Would Be a Dream for Me”

At one point during his new Netflix special, Nightclub Comedian, Aziz Ansari produces a vintage accessory from a seemingly bygone era — a flip phone — as a way to show just how far he is away from today’s social media-obsessed culture. In a new interview with fellow comedian Kevin Hart on SiriusXM to promote the show, Ansari goes into more detail about the distance he keeps as a way to protect what he refers to as “a mental diet.” “However, many years ago, I kind of started turning off the internet, and I deleted all social media and all this stuff,...
Salon

"Clean" star Adrien Brody talks "Succession" & daily injustice: "There is a lot to be angry about"

Adrien Brody has a great hangdog expression and it seen throughout "Clean," an intense revenge drama that he cowrote. The Oscar-winning actor stars as the title character in this flinty character study about a garbage man who is seeking redemption and salvation. Clean is "working on" being good; his past — which he "can't wash away" — is revealed over the course of this story. The film takes an interesting turn as Clean's efforts to protect his teenage neighbor, Diandra (Chandler DuPont), lead him down a violent path. Clean also crosses paths with Michael (Glenn Fleshler), a drug kingpin, whose troubled son Mikey (Richie Merritt) knows Diandra.
Collider

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Review: W. Kamau Bell’s Documentary Series Reckons With Separating Art from the Artist | Sundance 2022

For decades, Bill Cosby was known as “America’s Dad,” becoming one of the biggest comedians of all time, the creator of one of the most popular sitcoms in television history, and a true entertainment pioneer, all while presenting himself as a squeaky-clean family man. But in recent years, Cosby has become known for his more than 60 sexual assault allegations over the course of his career, imprisoned for aggravated indecent assault, and seen as a hypocrite to a world that often saw him as a moral leader. In W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby, the comedian and director delves into the history of Cosby, his actions, and the impact that he’s had on the world around him — for better or for worse.
Deadline

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular, sharing a character with star Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
seattlepi.com

Uma Thurman Is Brutally Underused on Apple’s ‘Suspicion’: TV Review

The real crime story at the heart of “Suspicion” is brutal underuse of the show’s biggest star. Uma Thurman is close to the center of the action on Apple TV’s new mystery series. She plays a high-flying businesswoman whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. After footage of the incident goes globally viral — both because of her fame and because of the kidnappers’ provocatively wearing masks of the British royal family — various, seemingly random suspects find themselves pleading their innocence to law enforcement agents from the U.S. (Noah Emmerich) and the U.K. (Angel Coulby). And Thurman finds herself balefully wondering if revealing certain closely-held secrets might free her son.
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
