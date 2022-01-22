Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51

A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:. GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 16 Ohio State at No. 6 Purdue, Sunday. This is the only regular-season meeting between teams in the thick of the conference race. Purdue won two of three against the Buckeyes last season, with one decided in overtime and all by single digits. The Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2), like every team, will have their hands full dealing with the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and and 6-10 Trevion Williams. After this, the Buckeyes have only two games left against opponents currently ranked. This would be a big hurdle to clear for Purdue (17-3, 6-3), which still must play at Michigan State and Wisconsin and at home against Illinois.

