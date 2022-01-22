Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina will honor legendary coach Roy Williams with a halftime ceremony Saturday afternoon, during the Tar Heels’ home game against rival North Carolina State in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball.
Michael Jordan could be on hand for the special festivities, too.
...
Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:. GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 16 Ohio State at No. 6 Purdue, Sunday. This is the only regular-season meeting between teams in the thick of the conference race. Purdue won two of three against the Buckeyes last season, with one decided in overtime and all by single digits. The Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2), like every team, will have their hands full dealing with the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and and 6-10 Trevion Williams. After this, the Buckeyes have only two games left against opponents currently ranked. This would be a big hurdle to clear for Purdue (17-3, 6-3), which still must play at Michigan State and Wisconsin and at home against Illinois.
SEATTLE (AP) — The combo of Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. carried Washington enough to hang on to a victory despite a late-game drought by the Huskies. Brown scored 26 points, Matthews added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 12 — including the go-ahead layup — and Stanford completed its first sweep of Southern California in seven seasons, upsetting the 15th-ranked Trojans 64-61 on Thursday night. The game was tied at 60 before Ingram's...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Wilbon scored a career-high 19 points, the final two coming on a goaltending call with 2.1 seconds left, and Sacramento State edged Idaho State 61-60 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak. Zach Chappell added 16 points and Jonathan Komagum had 10 points...
